A24 released a new trailer and poster for its upcoming The Zone of Interest. I initially wanted to label it “Holocaust drama,” which technically is correct. The film is set in German-occupied Poland adjacent to the Auschwitz concentration camp, and its main character Rudolf Hoss (Christian Friedel) serves as a high-ranking officer within the camp. Yet, the film isn’t really a traditional “Holocaust drama.”

Instead, it focuses on the Hoss family and their connection to and relationship with the concentration camp. The family largely ignores the cries, the smoke, and the orange glows from the camp, but the audience, naturally, cannot. It’s what makes the film so brilliant and one of my favorite films of 2023. It may even be the best film I’ve seen all year.

The Zone of Interest will release on a limited basis on December 15.