This year, we had five entrants with a top score of 14 out of a possible 21 predictions correct in our National Board of Review contest. After tie-breakers, we have two co-winners:

Przemyslaw Pelka

Blaz S

Congratulations to you both! Please contact us to claim your prize!

The runners-up, also with 14/21 predictions correct:

Anthony Case

Peter Joy

Tatay Nipim