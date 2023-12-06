Norman Lear’s life and legacy took center stage at the 2023 Sentinel Awards at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills. At the top of the awards ceremony, which celebrates the storytellers behind some of the year’s most impactful stories, Lyn Lear shared her sentiment on the evening and her husband, “I would have been there tonight if not for the passing of our beloved Norman. He was so proud of the work of The Lear Center and Hollywood Health and Society. And he would not have wanted all of us to mourn. He would want us to celebrate the important shows you are honoring tonight, and most of all… he would want us to laugh.”

Lyn Lear’s statement was, in her absence, read aloud to Sentinel attendees at the beginning of the show by founding director of the Norman Lear Center, Marty Kaplan.

The night from Hollywood, Health & Society at the Norman Lear Center celebrated the icon and his lasting impact on television and the world. Lear was a visionary in his work and life and a strong advocate that television and storytelling makes a difference.

The Norman Lear Center was founded nearly 25 years ago and continues to focus on academic research on the social impact of media and entertainment. The ceremony was hosted by Emmy-winning producer, comedian, actor, and writer Larry Wilmore who introduced 11 powerful storylines and the creative teams behind them.

Wilmore joked, “Well you got to say this about Norman – the man knew how to make an exit. He knew his audience. And wanted us to make sure we were all listening.”

He continued, “A giant has left us and we’re going to do him proud. This evening meant a lot to Norman because he believed television can reflect our best. That’s why the Sentinel Awards were created – to honor television’s best and brightest writing.”

Marty Kaplan said, “Norman’s shows moved our hearts and minds to embrace our common humanity and live up to what’s best in us. Doing that is why these winning writers are being honored.”

Hollywood, Health & Society program director Kate Folb said, “They say never to meet your heroes because you might be disappointed. Not so when I met Norman. He was everything I imagined and so much more. I feel so blessed to have been a very small part of his massive universe.”

The creators, showrunners and writers who garnered a Sentinel Award were recognized for their meaningful and accurate portrayals onscreen that tackled timely and important topics including abortion, systemic racism, climate change, and mental health. Among the show’s winners were writers Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez (Mrs. Davis), Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman is in Trouble), Zoanne Clack and Zaiver Sinnett (Station 19), and Liz Tigelaar (Tiny Beautiful Things). The full list of winners and categories is below.

“These writers and honorees this year have all made a commitment to telling stories that not only reach audiences, but make a significant impact far beyond the small screen,” said Folb. “It’s such an honor to bring these writers together after the strikes and celebrate their work.”

Stars including Emmy-nominated actor and producer Kathryn Hahn, Emmy-winning producer/choreographer and actor Debbie Allen, Grammy-winning performer and actor Ben Harper, actor Adam Brody, comedian and actor Frankie Quiñones, and actors Logan Marmino, Jake McDorman, Michael McKean, Elizabeth Tulloch, and Barrett Doss took to the stage as presenters for the night.

2023 Sentinel Award Winners:

Depiction of Abortion:

Julie Wong, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) – “When I Get to the Border”

Depiction of A.I,:

Tara Hernandez & Damon Lindelof , Mrs. Davis (Peacock) – “The Final Intercut: So I’m Your Horse”

Depiction of Breast Cancer:

Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing, Superman & Lois (The CW) – multi-episode storyline (4 episodes)

Depiction of Disabilities:

Matt Fleckenstein, Zach Anner, and Gillian Grassie, Best Foot Forward (Apple TV+) – “Halloween”

Depiction of Climate Change:

Scott Z. Burns, Extrapolations (Apple TV+) – ‘2046: Whale Fall”

Depiction of Diplomacy:

Debora Cahn and Anna Haden, The Diplomat (Netflix) – “Some Lusty Tornado”

Depiction of Economic Disparities:

Chris Estrada, Matt Ingebretson, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman, This Fool (Hulu) – “Los Botes”

Depiction of End of Life:

Liz Tigelaar, Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu) – “The Nose”

Depiction of Maternal Health:

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman is in Trouble (FX on Hulu) – “Me-Time”

Depiction of Mental Health:

Adam Kay, This is Going to Hurt (AMC+) “Episode 6” – BBC

Depiction of Systemic Racism:

Zoanne Clack and Zaiver Sinnett, Station 19 (ABC) – “We Build Then We Break”

The Sentinel Awards, presented by Hollywood, Health & Society honor some of the past year’s best TV entertainment that informs and impacts audiences on a wide range of health and social topics including systemic racism, A.I., the climate crisis, diplomacy, reproductive health, mental health, economic disparities, and more. This year’s ceremony introduced a brand new trophy modeled after Hollywood, Health & Society’s emblem; it honors the power of the pen, inspired by the talented and brave storytellers that create television that makes a difference.

About Hollywood, Health & Society (HH&S)

HH&S provides entertainment industry professionals with accurate and timely information for storylines dealing with health, safety and security through consultations and briefings with experts. Based at the Norman Lear Center, HH&S is a free resource for writers, producers and others in search of credible information. Past and present support for HH&S has come from funders that include the CDC, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The SCAN Foundation, the California Health Care Foundation, the John Pritzker Family Fund, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. For more information about resources for writers, go to www.HollywoodHealthandSociety.org