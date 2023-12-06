Best Film: Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director: Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Supporting Actor: Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

NBR Icon Award: Bradley Cooper

Best Original Screenplay: David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay: Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Breakthrough Performance: Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Best Directorial Debut: Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Film: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Documentary: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Best Ensemble: The Iron Claw

Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry: Director Chad Stahelski and Stunt Coordinators Stephen Dunlevy & Scott Rogers, John Wick: Chapter 4

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie & Killers of the Flower Moon

Top Films (in alphabetical order):

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

Ferrari

The Holdovers

The Iron Claw

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order):

La Chimera

Fallen Leaves

The Teachers’ Lounge

Tótem

The Zone of Interest

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):

20 Days in Mariupol

32 Sounds

The Eternal Memory

The Pigeon Tunnel

A Still Small Voice

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

All of Us Strangers

BlackBerry

Earth Mama

Flora and Son

The Persian Version

Scrapper

Showing Up

Theater Camp

A Thousand and One