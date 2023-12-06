Tomorrow, the AFI will announce their top ten films of the year. We didn’t have time to build a contest for that, but here are our predictions and their history. In general, they match at five or more names with the Oscars.

Our predictions here:

Sasha Stone

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Rustin

Ryan Adams

American Fiction

Barbie

Blackberry

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

May December

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

Mark Johnson

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimier

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Clarence Moye

Air

American Fiction

The Color Purple

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Marshall Flores

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Here is the history, going back through the beginning of the expanded Best Picture lineup:

2022

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Nope

She Said

TAR

Top Gun Maverick

The Woman King

Women Talking

2021

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick Boom!

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

2020

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

Soul

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

2019

1917

The Farewell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Richard Jewell

Special Award:

Parasite

2018

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Eighth Grade

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Special award: Roma

2017

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Big Sick

The Florida Project

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Wonder Woman

2016

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Silence

Sully

Zootopia

2015

The Big Short

Bridge of Spies

Carol

Inside Out

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

Room

Spotlight

The Force Awakens

Straight Outta Compton

2014

American Sniper

Birdman

Boyhood

Foxcatcher

The Imitation Game

Interstellar

Into the Woods

Nightcrawler

Selma

Unbroken

Whiplash

2013

12 Years a Slave

American Hustle

Captain Phillips

Fruitvale Station

Gravity

Her

Inside Llewyn Davis

Nebraska

Saving Mr. Banks

The Wolf of Wall Street

2012

Argo

Beasts of the Southern Wild

The Dark Knight Rises

Django Unchained

Les Miserables

Life of Pi

Lincoln

Moonrise Kingdom

Silver Linings Playbook

Zero Dark Thirty

2011

Bridesmaids

The Descendants

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Help

Hugo

J. Edgar

Midnight in Paris

Moneyball

The Tree of Life

War Horse

*The Artist – special citation

2010

127 Hours

Black Swan

The Fighter

Inception

The Kids Are All Right

The Social Network

The Town

True Grit

Winter’s Bone

*The King’s Speech – special citation

2009

A Serious Man

A Single Man

Coraline

The Hangover

The Hurt Locker

The Messenger

Precious

Sugar

Up

Up in the Air