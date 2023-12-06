The winner of Best Documentary Short Film at this year’s HollyShorts Film Festival, Every Day After focuses on the bond between a brother and sister and one looks after the physical well-being and healing of the other. It is, ultimately, about closing the gap of healthcare inequality all over the world.

Jessa takes care of her younger brother, Jary, who is in need of cleft palate repair surgery. While some documentaries might focus on Jessa helping her brother get the procedure, Elisa Gambino’s thoughtful film is about the strength of a familial bond. An older brother or sister can make a break a young person’s development, and Jessa is helping her brother in ways that she can’t even imagine.

Check our the exclusive clip below.