Los Angeles, CA (December 7, 2023) – This morning, the Hollywood Creative Alliance’s Vice Chair Yong Chavez, Head of Member Engagement Jeandra LeBeauf, and Secretary Morgan Rojas were joined by “Ms. Marvel” star Anjali Bhimani and Melora Hardin from “Golden Vanity” to announce the nominations for the 2024 Astra Film & Creative Arts Awards on the official HCA YouTube Channel. During the announcement, Chavez also revealed that comedian Jimmy O. Yang would serve as the host for the upcoming event.

Winners of the 2024 Astra Film Awards will be revealed during the live-streamed event, which will be broadcast globally from the historic Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, January 6, 2024, beginning at 6:30 pm PDT /9:30 pm EDT. The Astra Creative Arts Awards winners will be revealed on Monday, February 26, 2024, at City Market Social House in Los Angeles.

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” led the Astra Awards nominations with 15, while Christopher Nolan’s smash-hit “Oppenheimer” was directly behind with 14. The “Barbenheimer” phenomenon dominated the box office this summer by bringing in over 2 billion dollars worldwide between the two films. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” each received a nomination for Best Picture, Director, and Cast Ensemble.

In addition, individual stars from each film received a lot of love from the HCA. Margot Robbie received a Best Actress nomination while her co-stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrara received a Best Supporting Actor and Actress nomination. Cillian Murphy received a Best Actor nomination alongside his co-star Robert Downey Jr. for Best Supporting Actor.

Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” each recieved 10 nominations. “Across the Spider-Verse” received a nomination for Best Animated Feature while also being nominated for Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay. Daniel Kaluuya, Hailee Steinfeld, and Shameik Moore all received nominations for their performances in the film. Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”was nominated for Best Picture, Director, and Adapted Screenplay. Lily Gladstone, who has has gotten so much recognition for her performance in the film also received a nomination for Best Actress from the members of the HCA.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” and Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” are tied with 9 nominations each. “Poor Things” nominations include Best Actress for Emma Stone, Director, Adapted Screenplay, and several Creative Arts categories such as Production Design and Score. “The Holdovers” received three acting nominations, Best Actor for Paul Giamatti, Best Supporting Actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Best Supporting actor for Dominic Sessa. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Original Screenplay, and Cast Ensemble.

Other titles with five or more nominations include Ben Affleck’s “Air,” Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro,” Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction,” Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn,” Blitz Bazawule’s “The Color Purple,” Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” Chad Stahelski’s “John Wick: Chapter 4,” and Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall.”

The full list of nominees for the 2024 Astra Film and Creative Arts Awards can be found below:

Best Casting

Mary Vernieu & Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, “Air” (Amazon/MGM Studios)

Jennifer Euston, “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Allison Jones & Lucy Bevan, “Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

John Papsidera, “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, and Destiny Lilly, “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Susan Shopmaker, “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Best Cinematography

Dan Laustsen, “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)

Rodrigo Prieto, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

Matthew Libatique, “Maestro” (Netflix)

Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

Robbie Ryan, “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Linus Sandgren, “Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, “Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Oliver García, “Chevalier” (Searchlight Pictures)

Judianna Makovsky, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney/Marvel)

Jacqueline West, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

Holly Waddington, “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Editing

Laurent Sénéchal, “Anatomy of a Fall” (NEON)

Nathan Orloff, “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)

Thelma Schoonmaker, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

Michael Andrews, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

Kevin Tent, “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Best Hair and Make-Up

Nick Houy, “Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ryo Murakawa, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (Paramount Pictures)

Cassie Russek and Alexei Dmitriew, “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3” (Disney/Marvel)

Kazu Hiro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, and Lori McCoy-Bell, “Maestro” (Netflix)

Nadia Stacey, “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Carol Rasheed, Saisha Beecham, Lawrence Davis, and Tym Wallace, “The Color Purple” – (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Original Song

“ Camp Isn’t Home ” from “ Theater Camp ,” Written by Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, and Mark Sonnenblick – Performed by Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Donovan Colan, Jack Sobolewski, Kyndra Sanchez, Luke Islam, Madisen Lora and Quinn Titcomb (Searchlight Pictures)

“ Dance the Night ” from “ Barbie ,” Written by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, and Caroline Ailin – Performed By Dua Lipa (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“ I’m Just Ken ” from “ Barbie ,” Written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Performed by Ryan Gosling (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“ Peaches ” from “ The Super Mario Bros Movie ,” Written by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker – Performed by Jack Black (Universal Pictures)

“ This Wish ” from “ Wish ,” ​​Written by Julia Michaels, Benjamin Rice, and JP Saxe – Performed by Ariana DeBose (Walt Disney Pictures)

“ What Was I Made For? ” from “ Barbie ,” Written By Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell – Performed by Billie Eilish (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Production Design

Adam Stockhausen, “Asteroid City” (Focus Features)

Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer, “Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jack Fisk & Adam Willis, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

Ruth De Jong, “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

James Price & Shona Heath, “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Suzie Davies & Charlotte Dirickx, “Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Publicity Campaign

“Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)

“M3GAN” (Universal Pictures)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“The Super Mario Bros Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Wonka” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Score

“Elemental,” Thomas Newman (Disney/Pixar)

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Robbie Robertson (Apple Original Films)

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson (Universal Pictures)

“Poor Things,” Jerskin Fendrix (Searchlight Pictures)

“Saltburn,” Anthony Willis (Amazon MGM Studios)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Daniel Pemberton (Sony Pictures)

Best Sound

“Ferrari” (NEON)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Killer” (Netflix)

Best Stunts

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (Paramount Pictures)

“Fast X” (Universal Pictures)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney/Marvel)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)

“Polite Society” (Focus Features)

Best Visual Effects

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney/Marvel)

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Creator” (20th Century Studios)

Best International Feature

“Anatomy of a Fall” (France) (NEON)

”Concrete Utopia” (South Korea)

”Fallen Leaves” (Finland) (MUBI)

”Jawan” (India) (Netflix)

”Perfect Days” (Japan) (NEON)

”Radical” (Mexico) (Pantelion Films)

”Society of the Snow” (Spain) (Netflix)

”The Taste of Things” (France) (IFC Films)

”The Teacher’s Lounge” (Germany) (Sony Pictures Classics)

”The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom) (A24)

Best International Actor

Christian Friedel – “The Zone of Interest” (A24)

Enzo Vogrincic – “Society of the Snow” (Netflix)

Eugenio Derbez – “Radical” (Pantelion Films)

Gael García Bernal – “Cassandro” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Koji Yakusho – “Perfect Days” (NEON)

Mads Mikkelsen – “The Promised Land” (Magnolia Pictures)

Best International Actress

Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves” (MUBI)

Juliette Binoche – “The Taste of Things” (IFC Films)

Layla Mohammadi – “The Persian Version” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Leonie Benesch -“ The Teacher’s Lounge” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall” (NEON)

Roberta Colindrez – “Cassandro” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best International Filmmaker

Hayao Miyazaki – “The Boy and The Heron” (GKids)

J.A Bayona – “Society of the Snow” (Netflix)

Jonathan Glazer – “The Zone of Interest” (A24)

Justine Triet – “Anatomy of a Fall” (NEON)

Trần Anh Hùng – “The Taste of Things” (IFC Films)

Wim Wenders – “Perfect Days” (NEON)

Best Short Film

“The ABCs of Book Banning” (MTV Documentary Films)

“The After” (Netflix)

“The Last Repair Shop” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Once Upon A Studio” (Walt Disney Studios)

“Strange Way of Life” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” (Netflix)

Best Horror Feature

“Evil Dead Rise” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Knock at the Cabin” (Universal Pictures)

“M3GAN” (Universal Pictures)

“No One Will Save You” (20th Century Studios / Hulu)

“Scream VI” (Paramount Pictures)

“Talk To Me” (A24)

Best First Feature

A.V. Rockwell, “A Thousand and One” (Focus Features)

Adele Lim, “Joy Ride” (Lionsgate)

Celine Song, “Past Lives” (A24)

Chloe Domont, “Fair Play” (Netflix)

Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Michael B. Jordan, “Creed III” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Documentary Feature

“20 Days in Mariupol” (PBS Distribution)

“American Symphony” (Netflix)

“Beyond Utopia” (Roadside Attractions)

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” (Magnolia Pictures)

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple Original Films)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres Distribution)

Best Comedy Feature

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (Lionsgate)

“BlackBerry” (IFC Films)

“Bottoms” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

“Joy Ride” (Lionsgate)

“No Hard Feelings” (20th Century Fox)

“Theater Camp” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Action Feature

“Creed III” (Amazon/MGM Studios)

“Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (Paramount Pictures)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney/Marvel)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Killer” (Netflix)

Best Animated Feature

“The Boy and The Heron” (GKids)

“Elemental” (Disney/Pixar)

“Nimona” (Netflix)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“Suzume” (Sony Pictures/Crunchyroll)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount Pictures)

Best Voice-Over Performance

Ariana DeBose – “Wish” (Walt Disney Studios)

Bradley Cooper – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney/Marvel)

Daniel Kaluuya – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

Hailee Steinfeld – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

Jack Black – “The Super Mario Bros Movie” (Universal Pictures)

Shameik Moore – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

Best Original Screenplay

“Air,” Written by Alex Convery (Amazon MGM Studios)

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Written by Justine Triet & Arthur Harari (NEON)

“Barbie,” Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Past Lives,” Written by Celine Song (A24)

“Saltburn,” Written by Emerald Fennell (Amazon/MGM Studios)

“The Holdovers,” Written by David Hemingson (Focus Features)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“American Fiction,” Screenplay by Cord Jefferson (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,“ Screenplay by Kelly Fremon Craig (Lionsgate)

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Screenplay by Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese (Apple Original Films)

“Oppenheimer,” Screenplay by Christopher Nolan (Universal Pictures)

“Poor Things,” Screenplay by Tony McNamara (Searchlight Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Dave Callaham (Sony Pictures)

Best Director

Alexander Payne – “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Ben Affleck – “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro” (Netflix)

Celine Song – “Past Lives” (A24)

Christopher Nolan – “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

Cord Jefferson – “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Emerald Fennell – “Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Greta Gerwig – “Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Martin Scorsese – “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

Yorgos Lanthimos – “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Cast Ensemble

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

“Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Best Supporting Actress

America Ferrera – “Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Julianne Moore – “May December” (Netflix)

Rachel McAdams – “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (Lionsgate)

Viola Davis – “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Supporting Actor

Charles Melton – “May December” (Netflix)

Colman Domingo – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dominic Sessa – “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Glenn Howerton – “BlackBerry” (IFC Films)

Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro” (Netflix)

Emma Stone – “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Greta Lee – “Past Lives” (A24)

Lily Gladstone – “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

Margot Robbie – “Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Actor

Barry Keoghan – “Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro” (Netflix)

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

Colman Domingo – “Rustin” (Netflix)

Jeffrey Wright – “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Paul Giamatti – “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Best Picture

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

“American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

“Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

Number of nominations by film:

20 Days in Mariupol – 1

The ABCs of Book Banning – 1

The After – 1

Air – 5

American Fiction – 6

American Symphony – 1

Anatomy of a Fall – 5

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret – 2

Asteroid City – 1

Barbie – 15

Beyond Utopia – 1

BlackBerry – 2

Bottoms – 1

The Boy and The Heron – 2

Cassandro – 2

Chevalier – 1

The Color Purple – 8

Concrete Utopia – 1

The Creator – 1

Creed III – 2

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves- 3

Elemental – 2

Evil Dead Rise – 1

Fair Play – 1

Fallen Leaves – 2

Fast X – 1

Ferrari – 1

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – 6

The Holdovers – 9

Jawan – 1

John Wick: Chapter 4 – 6

Joy Ride – 2

The Killer – 2

Killers of the Flower Moon – 10

Knock at the Cabin – 1

The Last Repair Shop – 1

Little Richard: I Am Everything – 1

M3GAN – 2

Maestro – 7

May December – 2

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – 3

Nimona – 1

No Hard Feelings – 1

No One Will Save You – 1

Once Upon A Studio – 1

Oppenheimer – 14

Past Lives – 5

Perfect Days – 3

The Persian Version – 1

Polite Society – 1

Poor Things – 9

The Promised Land – 1

Radical – 2

Rustin – 1

Saltburn – 6

Scream VI – 1

Society of the Snow – 3

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – 10

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie – 1

A Strange Way of Life – 1

The Super Mario Bros Movie – 3

Suzume – 1

Talk to Me – 1

The Taste of Things – 3

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – 1

The Teacher’s Lounge – 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – 1

Theater Camp – 2

A Thousand and One – 1

Wish – 2

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – 1

Wonka – 1

The Zone of Interest – 3

About Jimmy O. Yang:

Jimmy O. Yang is an actor, comedian, writer and producer who is best known for his roles in LOVE HARD, SILICON VALLEY, CRAZY RICH ASIANS and SPACE FORCE, where he also served as a writer. He just wrapped filming Hulu’s INTERIOR CHINATOWN where he has the starring role of Winston Wu, the series being directed by Taika Waititi and written by Charles Yu, based on the award-winning book of the same name.

As a standup comedian, Jimmy’s newest standup comedy special GUESS HOW MUCH? premiered on Amazon Prime to millions of views on the platform and socials. Jimmy’s debut standup comedy special GOOD DEAL, also on Amazon Prime, likewise quickly became some of the most viewed standup comedy clips on social media. Jimmy is also the author of HOW TO AMERICAN, a memoir where he shares his early experience of coming to America as an immigrant from Hong Kong, only to later disappoint his parents by becoming a standup comedian.

Along with partners Jessica Gao and Ken Cheng, Jimmy is a founding member of Crab Club Inc., a production company dedicated to fostering original, authentic, and diverse voices in both TV and Film projects.

About the Hollywood Creative Alliance:

The Hollywood Creative Alliance, commonly called HCA, is a 501 c6 membership-based, not-for-profit organization. Its diverse and inclusive membership includes critics, entertainment journalists, content creators, industry insiders, and creatives with a shared passion for celebrating excellence in film and television. The vision and mission of the HCA is to amplify diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and culture in film and television. HCA believes in creating a culture where representation is a critical component of the evolution of the entertainment industry. Throughout

the year, our members will have the opportunity to be highlighted through various committees, events, award shows, and new projects.

For more information, please visit HollywoodCreative.org or follow us on social media:

X: @TheHCAAwards

Facebook: @hollywoodcreativealliance

Instagram: @hollywoodcreativealliance

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@HollywoodCreativeAlliance