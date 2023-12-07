Awards Daily is proud to present this exclusive clip of a unique NYAD roundtable. This featurette marks the only video of the stars and inspiring subjects of NYAD gathered to discuss the film. Included in this clip are Annette Bening / Diana NYAD and Jodie Foster / Bonnie Stoll.

NYAD tells the inspirational story of Diana Nyad who, in her 60s, swan from Cuba to Florida despite life-threatening conditions and a physical toll on the human body that swimmers half her age couldn’t handle. The film was directed by the documentary filmmaking team of Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi who make their narrative feature debut.

Take a look at this fascinating conversation and then check out NYAD, now streaming on Netflix!