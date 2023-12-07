Variety’s Clayton Davis got the exclusive. 20 films in competition for Visual Effects. Most surprising is George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat, which has completely dodged the awards circuit so far.

Obviously, much will be made of the lack of love for Oppenheimer’s practical effects. Not sure what to say about that except perhaps it didn’t have as much of a presence throughout the film. Still, I thought it might actually win. Oh well, the Oscars giveth and the Oscars taketh away.

But it has made an appearance at long last:

Visual Effects Top 20 Finalists

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania” (Marvel Studios)

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” (Warner Bros.)

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“The Boys in the Boat” (Amazon MGM Studios)

“The Creator” (20th Century Studios)

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (Paramount Pictures)

“Godzilla: Minus One” (Toho)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Marvel Studios)

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“The Marvels” (Marvel Studios)

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)

“Napoleon” (Apple Original Films/Sony Pictures)

“Nyad” (Netflix)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire” (Netflix)

“Society of the Snow” (Netflix)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” (Paramount Pictures)

“Wonka” (Warner Bros.)