You will not forget the imagery from Ashley Avis’ Documentary Feature contender, Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West, any time soon. Her film is not just a gorgeously shot expose of the mistreatment of wild horses, and Avis has been on the front lines fighting for those who cannot speak for themselves.

In a conversation with producer Alix Madigan, Avis talks about corruption facing their fight as well as the staggering beauty of these animals.