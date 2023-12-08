The Chicago Film Critics have announced their nominations. Winners will be announced on December 12. Here is the press release:

BEST PICTURE

Barbie | Killers of the Flower Moon | May December | Oppenheimer | Poor Things

BEST DIRECTOR

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Todd Haynes, May December

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Natalie Portman, May December

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Glenn Howerton, Blackberry

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jodie Foster, NYAD

Sandra Huller, The Zone of Interest

Rachel McAdams, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret

Julianne Moore, May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy of a Fall by Arthur Harari & Justine Triet

Barbie by Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers by David Hemingson

May December by Samy Burch

Past Lives by Celine Song

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret by Kelly Fremon Craig

Killers of the Flower Moon by Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan

Poor Things by Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Boy and the Heron | Leo | Robot Dreams | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse |

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

BEST DOCUMENTARY

20 Days in Mariupol | Beyond Utopia | Kokomo City | Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros |

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Anatomy of a Fall | The Boy and the Heron | Godzilla Minus One | The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER

Kyle Edward Ball, Skinamarink

Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One

Celine Song, Past Lives

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall

Charles Melton, May December

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN

Asteroid City | Barbie | Killers of the Flower Moon | Oppenheimer | Poor Things

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Asteroid City, Robert D. Yeoman

Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Oppenheimer, Hoyte Van Hoytema

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

The Zone of Interest, Lukasz Zal

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Asteroid City, Milena Canonero

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Priscilla, Stacey Battat

BEST EDITING

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt | John Wick: Chapter 4 | Killers of the Flower Moon

Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One | Oppenheimer

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

The Zone of Interest, Mica Levi

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS

Barbie | Godzilla Minus One | Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One | Oppenheimer | Poor Things

NOMINATIONS BY FILM

Ten Nominations

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

– Best Picture; Best Director; Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio); Best Actress (Lily Gladstone); Best Cinematography; Best Production Design; Best Costume Design; Best Editing; Best Original Score

OPPENHEIMER

– Best Picture; Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Actor (Cillian Murphy); Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey, Jr.); Best Production Design; Best Cinematography; Best Editing, Best Original Score; Best use of Visual Effects

POOR THINGS

– Best Picture; Best Director; Best Actress (Emma Stone); Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo); Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Production Design; Best Cinematography; Best Costumes; Best Original Score; Best Use of Visual Effects

Nine Nominations

BARBIE

– Best Picture; Best Director; Best Actress (Margot Robbie); Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling); Best Original Screenplay; Best Production Design; Best Costumes; Best Original Score; Best Use of Visual Effects

Seven Nominations

MAY DECEMBER

– Best Picture; Best Director; Best Actress (Natalie Portman); Best Supporting Actress (Julianne Moore); Best Supporting Actor (Charles Melton); Best Original Screenplay; Most Promising Performer

Five Nominations

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

– Best Supporting Actress (Sandra Hüller); Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Foreign Language Film; Best Cinematography; Best Original Score

Four Nominations

ANATOMY OF A FALL

– Best Actress (Sandra Hüller); Best Original Screenplay; Best Foreign Language Film; Most Promising Performer (Milo Machado Graner)

THE HOLDOVERS

– Best Actor (Paul Giamatti); Best Supporting Actress (Da’Vine Joy Randolph); Best Original Screenplay; Most Promising Performer (Dominic Sessa)

PAST LIVES

– Best Actor (Teo Yoo); Best Original Screenplay; Most Promising Performer (Teo Yoo); Milos Stehlik Breakthrough Filmmaker (Celine Song)

Three Nominations

ARE YOU THERE, GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET

– Best Supporting Actress (Rachel McAdams); Best Adapted Screenplay; Most Promising Performer (Abby Ryder Fortson)

ASTEROID CITY

– Best Production Design; Best Costumes; Best Cinematography

Two Nominations

ALL DIRT ROADS TASTE OF SALT

– Milos Stehlik Award for Breakthrough Filmmaker; Best Editing

THE BOY AND THE HERON

– Best Animated Feature; Best Foreign Language Film

GODZILLA MINUS ONE

– Best Foreign Language Film; Best Use of Visual Effects

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING – PART ONE

– Best Editing; Best Use of Visual Effects

One Nomination

20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL – Best Documentary

A THOUSAND AND ONE – Milos Stehlik Award for Breakthrough Filmmaker

ALL OF US STRANGERS – Best Actor (Andrew Scott)

AMERICAN FICTION – Milos Stehlik Award for Breakthrough Filmmaker

BEYOND UTOPIA – Best Documentary

BLACKBERRY – Best Supporting Actor (Glenn Howerton)

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 – Best Editing

KOKOMO CITY – Best Documentary

LEO – Best Animated Feature

MENUS-PLAISIRS – LES TROISGROS – Best Documentary

NYAD – Best Supporting Actress (Jodie Foster)

PRISCILLA – Best Costumes

ROBOT DREAMS – Best Animated Feature

SKINAMARINK – Milos Stehlik Award for Breakthrough Filmmaker

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE – Best Animated Feature

STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE – Best Documentary

THE TEACHERS’ LOUNGE – Best Foreign Language Film

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM – Best Animated Feature