The Chicago Film Critics have announced their nominations. Winners will be announced on December 12. Here is the press release:
BEST PICTURE
Barbie | Killers of the Flower Moon | May December | Oppenheimer | Poor Things
BEST DIRECTOR
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Todd Haynes, May December
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST ACTOR
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
BEST ACTRESS
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Natalie Portman, May December
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Glenn Howerton, Blackberry
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jodie Foster, NYAD
Sandra Huller, The Zone of Interest
Rachel McAdams, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret
Julianne Moore, May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anatomy of a Fall by Arthur Harari & Justine Triet
Barbie by Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers by David Hemingson
May December by Samy Burch
Past Lives by Celine Song
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret by Kelly Fremon Craig
Killers of the Flower Moon by Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan
Poor Things by Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Boy and the Heron | Leo | Robot Dreams | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse |
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
BEST DOCUMENTARY
20 Days in Mariupol | Beyond Utopia | Kokomo City | Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros |
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Anatomy of a Fall | The Boy and the Heron | Godzilla Minus One | The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER
Kyle Edward Ball, Skinamarink
Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One
Celine Song, Past Lives
MOST PROMISING PERFORMER
Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret
Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
Charles Melton, May December
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN
Asteroid City | Barbie | Killers of the Flower Moon | Oppenheimer | Poor Things
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Asteroid City, Robert D. Yeoman
Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
Oppenheimer, Hoyte Van Hoytema
Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
The Zone of Interest, Lukasz Zal
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Asteroid City, Milena Canonero
Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
Poor Things, Holly Waddington
Priscilla, Stacey Battat
BEST EDITING
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt | John Wick: Chapter 4 | Killers of the Flower Moon
Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One | Oppenheimer
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
The Zone of Interest, Mica Levi
BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS
Barbie | Godzilla Minus One | Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One | Oppenheimer | Poor Things
NOMINATIONS BY FILM
Ten Nominations
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
– Best Picture; Best Director; Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio); Best Actress (Lily Gladstone); Best Cinematography; Best Production Design; Best Costume Design; Best Editing; Best Original Score
OPPENHEIMER
– Best Picture; Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Actor (Cillian Murphy); Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey, Jr.); Best Production Design; Best Cinematography; Best Editing, Best Original Score; Best use of Visual Effects
POOR THINGS
– Best Picture; Best Director; Best Actress (Emma Stone); Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo); Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Production Design; Best Cinematography; Best Costumes; Best Original Score; Best Use of Visual Effects
Nine Nominations
BARBIE
– Best Picture; Best Director; Best Actress (Margot Robbie); Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling); Best Original Screenplay; Best Production Design; Best Costumes; Best Original Score; Best Use of Visual Effects
Seven Nominations
MAY DECEMBER
– Best Picture; Best Director; Best Actress (Natalie Portman); Best Supporting Actress (Julianne Moore); Best Supporting Actor (Charles Melton); Best Original Screenplay; Most Promising Performer
Five Nominations
THE ZONE OF INTEREST
– Best Supporting Actress (Sandra Hüller); Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Foreign Language Film; Best Cinematography; Best Original Score
Four Nominations
ANATOMY OF A FALL
– Best Actress (Sandra Hüller); Best Original Screenplay; Best Foreign Language Film; Most Promising Performer (Milo Machado Graner)
THE HOLDOVERS
– Best Actor (Paul Giamatti); Best Supporting Actress (Da’Vine Joy Randolph); Best Original Screenplay; Most Promising Performer (Dominic Sessa)
PAST LIVES
– Best Actor (Teo Yoo); Best Original Screenplay; Most Promising Performer (Teo Yoo); Milos Stehlik Breakthrough Filmmaker (Celine Song)
Three Nominations
ARE YOU THERE, GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET
– Best Supporting Actress (Rachel McAdams); Best Adapted Screenplay; Most Promising Performer (Abby Ryder Fortson)
ASTEROID CITY
– Best Production Design; Best Costumes; Best Cinematography
Two Nominations
ALL DIRT ROADS TASTE OF SALT
– Milos Stehlik Award for Breakthrough Filmmaker; Best Editing
THE BOY AND THE HERON
– Best Animated Feature; Best Foreign Language Film
GODZILLA MINUS ONE
– Best Foreign Language Film; Best Use of Visual Effects
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING – PART ONE
– Best Editing; Best Use of Visual Effects
One Nomination
20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL – Best Documentary
A THOUSAND AND ONE – Milos Stehlik Award for Breakthrough Filmmaker
ALL OF US STRANGERS – Best Actor (Andrew Scott)
AMERICAN FICTION – Milos Stehlik Award for Breakthrough Filmmaker
BEYOND UTOPIA – Best Documentary
BLACKBERRY – Best Supporting Actor (Glenn Howerton)
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 – Best Editing
KOKOMO CITY – Best Documentary
LEO – Best Animated Feature
MENUS-PLAISIRS – LES TROISGROS – Best Documentary
NYAD – Best Supporting Actress (Jodie Foster)
PRISCILLA – Best Costumes
ROBOT DREAMS – Best Animated Feature
SKINAMARINK – Milos Stehlik Award for Breakthrough Filmmaker
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE – Best Animated Feature
STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE – Best Documentary
THE TEACHERS’ LOUNGE – Best Foreign Language Film
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM – Best Animated Feature