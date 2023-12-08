The Television Publicity Executive Committee (TPEC) announced today that the Second Annual TPEC AWARDS, a television publicity campaign competition, will open on December 11. The announcement was made by Dustin Smith, Founder, SMITHHOUSE and Wendy Zocks, Founder, Wendy Zocks PR, Co-Chairs of TPEC, the professional organization for Entertainment Public Relations executives, founded in 1992, has members involved in all forms of programming publicity from networks, studios, streamers and agencies.

The 2024 TPEC Awards will have five new categories, including Outstanding Campaign for a Television Movie, Outstanding Campaign for a Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Campaign for a Talk Show, and Outstanding Campaign for a Game Show. Additionally, the organization will select three PR Rising Stars to acknowledge the next generation of PR professionals. The Lifetime Achievement Award for Program Publicity (the Ben Halpern Award) will once again honor a legendary public relations executive who has made outstanding contributions to this industry.

“The enthusiastic response to our first-ever awards earlier this year reinforced our commitment to celebrating the fantastic work done throughout the year by our talented membership. We are excited to expand our categories in the second year to embrace more of our colleague’s programming publicity efforts, and to spotlight the up-and-coming publicists who are already impacting our industry,” said Smith and Zocks.

Overseeing the awards will again be a committee of executives reflecting networks, streamers, studios and agencies.

The complete list of categories is as follows:

Campaign of the Year

Outstanding Campaign for a Returning Drama

Outstanding Campaign for a Returning Comedy

Outstanding Campaign for a Returning Unscripted Series

Outstanding Campaign for a Television Movie, Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Campaign for a New Drama

Outstanding Campaign for a New Comedy

Outstanding Campaign for a New Unscripted Series

Outstanding Campaign for Animation (Adult and Children)

Outstanding Campaign for Children’s Series

Outstanding Campaign for a Television Movie (NEW)

Outstanding Campaign for a Limited or Anthology Series (NEW)

Outstanding Campaign for a Talk Show (late night/daytime/syndicated) (NEW)

Outstanding Campaign for a Game Show (primetime/daytime) (NEW)

PR Rising Star (NEW)

Lifetime Achievement Award for Program Publicity (Ben Halpern Award)

Eligibility for award campaigns will be the calendar year of January 2023-December 2023. All active members can submit, and official rules and submission guidelines will be shared separately.

The 2023 inaugural awards winners included ​​20th Television, ABC, Amazon Studios, Disney+, DreamWorks Animation, FX, Hulu, NBC, Paramount+ and Telemundo. A full release and more information are available on the TPEC website here.

About TPEC

TPEC (The Television Publicity Executives Committee) was founded in 1992 to foster collaboration among senior communications professionals across the television industry as they faced shared challenges, including changing technology and redefinition of media ownership regulations. Decades later, as the industry evolves at an unprecedented pace, TPEC continues to serve that purpose while fostering mutual understanding and positive working relationships between publicists and the media who cover the TV business and elevating the next generation of communications talent. The Los Angeles-based non-profit publishes the annual TPEC Guide, an invaluable resource used by TV publicists everywhere. For more information on TPEC membership or the Guide, please visit www.tpec.tv. Follow TPEC on FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM and X.