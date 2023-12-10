Los Angeles Film Critics and Boston Film Critics are both announcing today. We will get those to you as soon as we can. In the meantime, here are our fearless Golden Globe predictions. We each offer up a No Guts, No Glory — which is a risky call outside your regular predictions.
Picture – Drama
Killers of the Flower Moon – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores
Oppenheimer – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores
Maestro – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores
Past Lives – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores
Anatomy of a Fall – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores
The Zone of Interest -Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson
Origin – Sasha Stone
Best Picture Musical Comedy
The Holdovers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Barbie – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Poor Things – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
American Fiction – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
The Color Purple – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
May December – Moye, Johnson, Flores
Air – Stone
Actor, Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Colman Domingo, Rustin – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Zac Efron, The Iron Claw – Johnson
Barry Koeghan, Saltburn – Moye
Adam Driver, Ferarri – Stone, Flores
Actor – Musical Comedy
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction -Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Matt Damon, Air – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Timothee Chalamet, Wonka – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Jamie Foxx, The Burial – Stone, Johnson, Flores
Nic Cage, Dream Scenario – Johnson, Moye, Stone, Flores
Gael Garcia Bernal, Cassando – Moye
Best Actress, Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Carey Mulligan, Maestro – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Annette Bening, Nyad – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Greta Lee, Past Lives – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin – Stone, Johnson, Flores
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla – Moye
Best Actress, Musical/Comedy
Emma Stone, Poor Things – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Natalie Portman, May December – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Margot Robbie, Barbie – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, You Hurt My Feelings – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, Killers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Greta Gerwig, Barbie – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Bradley Cooper, Maestro – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers – Johnson, Flores
Ava DuVernay, Origin – Stone
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest – Moye
Supporting Actor
Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Ryan Gosling, Barbie – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Charles Melton, May December – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Robert DeNiro, Killers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction – Stone, Johnson
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers – Moye, Flores
Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Jodie Foster, Nyad – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
America Fererra, Barbie – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer – Stone, Johnson, Flores
Julianne Moore, May December – Moye, Johnson, Flores
Penelope Cruz, Ferarri – Moye
Viola Davis, Air – Stone
Screenplay
Killers of the Flower Moon – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Oppenheimer – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
The Holdovers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
American Fiction – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Barbie – Moye, Johnson, Flores
Anatomy of a Fall – Moye, Johnson
Poor Things – Stone, Moye, Flores
Maestro – Stone
Score
Oppenheimer – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Killers of the Flower Moon – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Poor Things – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Spider-Man – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
The Killer – Stone, Johnson, Flores
Society of the Snow – Moye, Johnson
The Zone of Interest – Moye, Flores
The Color Purple – Stone
Animated
Spider-Man – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
The Boy and His Heron – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Elemental – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Nimona – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Super Mario Brothers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggets – Stone, Moye, Flores
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Johnson
Best Song
Just Ken, Barbie – Stone, Johnson, Moye, Flores
What Was I Made For, Barbie – Stone, Johnson, Moye, Flores
Dance the Night, Barbie – Stone, Johnson, Moye, Flores
Better Place, Trolls – Stone, Johnson, Moye, Flores
Road to Freedom, Rustin – Stone Johnson, Flores
Keep it Movin, Color Purple – Stone, Moye
Peaches, Super Mario Brothers – Johnson, Moye, Flores
No Guts, No Glory! Three choices please!
Sasha Stone
Michael Fassbender, The Killer – Best Actor
David Fincher, The Killer – Best Director
The Killer – Best Screenplay
Clarence Moye:
Glenn Howerton – Supporting Actor for BlackBerry
Chris Messina – Supporting Actor for Air
Cara Jade Myers – Supporting Actress for Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Johnson
Origin (Best Picture Drama)
Michelle Williams (Actress – Comedy/Musical for Showing Up)
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Actress – Drama for Origin)