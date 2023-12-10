Los Angeles Film Critics and Boston Film Critics are both announcing today. We will get those to you as soon as we can. In the meantime, here are our fearless Golden Globe predictions. We each offer up a No Guts, No Glory — which is a risky call outside your regular predictions.

Picture – Drama

Killers of the Flower Moon – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

Oppenheimer – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

Maestro – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

Past Lives – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

Anatomy of a Fall – Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

The Zone of Interest -Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson

Origin – Sasha Stone

Best Picture Musical Comedy

The Holdovers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Barbie – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Poor Things – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

American Fiction – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

The Color Purple – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

May December – Moye, Johnson, Flores

Air – Stone

Actor, Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Colman Domingo, Rustin – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Zac Efron, The Iron Claw – Johnson

Barry Koeghan, Saltburn – Moye

Adam Driver, Ferarri – Stone, Flores

Actor – Musical Comedy

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction -Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Matt Damon, Air – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Timothee Chalamet, Wonka – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Jamie Foxx, The Burial – Stone, Johnson, Flores

Nic Cage, Dream Scenario – Johnson, Moye, Stone, Flores

Gael Garcia Bernal, Cassando – Moye

Best Actress, Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Carey Mulligan, Maestro – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Annette Bening, Nyad – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Greta Lee, Past Lives – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin – Stone, Johnson, Flores

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla – Moye

Best Actress, Musical/Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Natalie Portman, May December – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Margot Robbie, Barbie – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, You Hurt My Feelings – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, Killers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Greta Gerwig, Barbie – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Bradley Cooper, Maestro – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers – Johnson, Flores

Ava DuVernay, Origin – Stone

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest – Moye

Supporting Actor

Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Ryan Gosling, Barbie – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Charles Melton, May December – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Robert DeNiro, Killers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction – Stone, Johnson

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers – Moye, Flores

Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Jodie Foster, Nyad – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

America Fererra, Barbie – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer – Stone, Johnson, Flores

Julianne Moore, May December – Moye, Johnson, Flores

Penelope Cruz, Ferarri – Moye

Viola Davis, Air – Stone

Screenplay

Killers of the Flower Moon – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Oppenheimer – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

The Holdovers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

American Fiction – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Barbie – Moye, Johnson, Flores

Anatomy of a Fall – Moye, Johnson

Poor Things – Stone, Moye, Flores

Maestro – Stone

Score

Oppenheimer – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Killers of the Flower Moon – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Poor Things – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Spider-Man – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

The Killer – Stone, Johnson, Flores

Society of the Snow – Moye, Johnson

The Zone of Interest – Moye, Flores

The Color Purple – Stone

Animated

Spider-Man – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

The Boy and His Heron – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Elemental – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Nimona – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Super Mario Brothers – Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggets – Stone, Moye, Flores

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Johnson

Best Song

Just Ken, Barbie – Stone, Johnson, Moye, Flores

What Was I Made For, Barbie – Stone, Johnson, Moye, Flores

Dance the Night, Barbie – Stone, Johnson, Moye, Flores

Better Place, Trolls – Stone, Johnson, Moye, Flores

Road to Freedom, Rustin – Stone Johnson, Flores

Keep it Movin, Color Purple – Stone, Moye

Peaches, Super Mario Brothers – Johnson, Moye, Flores

No Guts, No Glory! Three choices please!

Sasha Stone

Michael Fassbender, The Killer – Best Actor

David Fincher, The Killer – Best Director

The Killer – Best Screenplay

Clarence Moye:

Glenn Howerton – Supporting Actor for BlackBerry

Chris Messina – Supporting Actor for Air

Cara Jade Myers – Supporting Actress for Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Johnson

Origin (Best Picture Drama)

Michelle Williams (Actress – Comedy/Musical for Showing Up)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Actress – Drama for Origin)