Violence against women is pervasive and worldwide, a sad reality. But the more it’s discussed, the more stories told and filmed and shared, the more we can try and combat this horrific epidemic (that has gone on since the beginning of time)…

In Noora Niasari’s highly personal debut feature, Shayda, an Iranian mother, who resides in Australia, has left her abusive husband, Hossein, and is seeking refuge with her 6-year-old daughter at a woman’s shelter. But the system in most countries has never been fair to women and Hossein is granted visitation rights and uses that privilege to try and insert himself back into Shayda’s life.

Zar Amir Ebrahimi, last year’s recipient of the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for Holy Spider, plays the title character. It’s a remarkable performance capturing Shayda’s anger, fear, vulnerability, confusion and joy (sometimes all in the same shot).

The film is a testament to the bravery and resilience of women fighting for their rights in all countries.

Born in Tehran, Niasari fled Iran with her mother when she was 5 and lived in a woman’s shelter. And despite being in a foreign land, her mom kept the Iranian customs alive for her daughter, including teaching her Farsi.

Niasari studied architecture, but soon found herself drawn to filmmaking and shot quite a number of shorts before embarking on Shayda.

Awards Daily spoke with Noora about her moving work.

Sony Pictures Classics will release Shayda in early 2024.