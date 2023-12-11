“I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this magical film experience and to have our POOR THINGS family recognized together is a dream. Bella Baxter is my favorite character that I’ve ever had the honor of playing and the journey of making this film is one that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Bella’s freedom and joyous approach to every aspect of life was infectious and I’m so lucky I got to live for a little while in her vision of the world. To get to work alongside Mark, Willem and Ramy, with Tony, Ed, Andrew and all the other incredible cast and crew was pure and utter joy. And Yorgos Lanthimos — I’m eternally in awe of his vision, brilliance, collaboration and friendship.

“Thank you to the Golden Globes. To be honored with this nomination for my portrayal of Bayard Rustin means the world. Rustin was a hero who changed history in the long march towards true equality and so many more people will now know his name and achievements. My heart is happy. I share this with my entire Rustin company, my brilliant director George C. Wolfe, my dedicated producers Bruce Cohen and Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis, screenwriters Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black, and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Bayard Rustin. Congratulations to my dear comrades in all categories for their hard work and special shoutout to Rustin’s Lenny Kravitz on his nomination for Best Original Song.”

–Colman Domingo, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture–Drama for Rustin

“I am so grateful to the Golden Globes voters for recognizing Todd Haynes’ May December for Best Picture Musical or Comedy. I am also so blown away to be nominated alongside my incredible costars, the brilliant Julianne Moore and the revelatory Charles Melton. It is our first feature at MountainA, the production company Sophie Mas and I started together, and it’s a dream to have this film celebrated that we love so much, made by a team we adore.”

–Natalie Portman, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture–Musical/Comedy nominee for May December

And thank you for recognizing “The Curse.” Nathan and Benny created a show that is a deeply uncomfortable and unique labor of love, along with the great folks at Showtime and A24, and it’s so wonderful to have our work acknowledged in this way. Feeling extremely bewildered and thankful for it all.”

– Emma Stone, Double 2024 Golden Globe nominee for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture–Musical/Comedy for Poor Things and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series–Drama for The Curse

I had so much fun making No Hard Feelings, it almost feels wrong to accept such an honor – but I will!!! I have Gene Stupnitsky to thank for his hilarious, heartwarming script and direction. Without Gene, Maddie Barker would’ve just been left as a figment of parental nightmares. Andrew Barth Feldman, I love you to the moon and back. I treasure our friendship, thank you for being the only Percy and for every day that we’ve spent together on and off set. Thank you to Sony Pictures and to the Golden Globes voters for this recognition, I cannot wait for some lukewarm Chardonnay. Let’s go!!!

–-Jennifer Lawrence, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy Nominee for No Hard Feelings

“I am honored by this Golden Globe nomination, standing alongside such remarkable performers. I am grateful for the opportunity to reunite with the incomparable Martin Scorsese and legendary Robert De Niro and am thankful for this entire cast and crew.

The experience of collaborating with Lily Gladstone has been truly extraordinary. She is the soul of our film and helped to bring this sinister and painful part of our nation’s history to life.

This nomination is a reflection of a collaboration—a reminder of the transformative power that emerges from telling meaningful stories. Thank you to the Golden Globe voters for this recognition and acknowledging the tireless dedication of this entire team.”

–Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture–Drama nominee for Killers of the Flower Moon

“Merci beaucoup to the Golden Globes for this incredible recognition. We are thrilled that Anatomy of a Fall has received such a wonderful response around the world and has provoked such passionate conversations and debates once the credits roll.

We are so grateful to our extraordinary director Justine Triet, for her exceptional vision; to Justine and Arthur Harari for their brilliant screenplay, and to our cast led by the exquisite Sandra Hüller.”

–Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers of Best Motion Picture–Drama and Best Motion Picture–Non-English Language nominee, Anatomy of a Fall

“This is a really wonderful honor to be recognized for this performance by the Golden Globes. I’m so proud of this film and humbled by the reaction. It’s been a joy to bring Paul Hunham to life and to see audiences love him as much as I do. And it’s a really wonderful honor for this film and cast and crew and director that I love so much. Thank you!”

–Paul Giamatti, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture–Musical/Comedy nominee for The Holdovers

“Thank you to the Golden Globes for recognizing OPPENHEIMER, an extraordinary cinematic achievement, masterfully rendered by the Nolans. Cillian led Emily, Matt, myself and dozens of actors on a journey of dedication and preparedness, the likes of which I’ve never experienced. Universal has clearly demonstrated that the global film-going audience is hungry for relevant stories and meaningful artistic expression. I’m proud to have portrayed Lewis Strauss, and grateful that Chris gently pushed me toward some unexplored corners of my capability.”

–Robert Downey, Jr., Best Performance by a Male Actor in Any Motion Picture nominee for Oppenheimer

“POOR THINGS was such a great collaboration and special film, it’s gratifying to see it nominated in so many categories. Portraying Dr. Godwin Baxter, a character who turns his pained past into compassion and hope has been a moving experience. I’m so happy to be a part of this film and celebrating with so many of my colleagues from it.”

–Willem Dafoe, Best Performance by a Male Actor in Any Motion Picture nominee for Poor Things

“Thank you so much to the Golden Globes. I’m overjoyed and very moved to be recognized in this way. Made all the more special that it’s for THIS staggering and beautiful film that we are all deeply proud to be a part of….so thank you to Chris Nolan for bringing me into the fold in the first place!”

–Emily Blunt, Best Performance by a Female Actor in Any Motion Picture nominee for Oppenheimer

“This nomination represents a massive group effort. We all felt a huge responsibility to serving the phenomenal legacy of Bass Reeves, a true hero who had not yet received his due. Thanks to the Golden Globes voters for this great honor.”

–David Oyelowo, Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television nominee for Lawmen: Bass Reeves

“I am immensely grateful to Christopher Nolan for bringing me on board once again and for helping me lose myself in this story. To be recognized by the Golden Globes for my contribution is an honor.”

–Ludwig Göransson, Best Original Score nominee for Oppenheimer

“Elemental is about finding love, against all odds and where you least expect it. And since it has come out, we’re constantly amazed by the love we have felt. We’re so grateful audiences have embraced our film, and now we’re incredibly honored the Golden Globes have as well. Thank you.”

–Peter Sohn & Denise Ream, Director and Producer of Best Motion Picture–Animated nominee for Elemental

“Wishes really do come true, and on this morning, we are beyond grateful for the Golden Globes’ recognition of our film “Wish,” and to every artist who poured their hearts and love of animation into this film.”

–-Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, Directors of Best Motion Picture–Animated nominee, Wish

“I am thrilled Artists Equity’s first film is nominated for best picture (musical or comedy), recognizing the value and importance of the entire collective effort. I hope every person whose name was on the call sheet, front and back, feels as validated by this as I feel grateful to have worked with them.”

–Ben Affleck, Director of Best Motion Picture–Musical/Comedy nominee for Air

“Wow, mind blown!!! What an honour to be included alongside such an incredible list of actors, people who I have long admired. Thank you to the Golden Globes voters for the recognition, to the entire cast for their incredible talent and unwavering friendship, to the music and creative team for their patience and support in taking on the challenge of making me a “rockstar”. Lastly a big thank you to Hello Sunshine and Amazon studios for taking a chance on me and letting me become your Billy.”

–Sam Claflin, Best Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television nominee for Daisy Jones & The Six

​​“What a wonderful surprise! It’s like a delicious group hug for our fierce Golden Girls team, Annette Bening, Diana Nyad and Bonnie Stoll. Love them so much.”

–Jodie Foster, Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture nominee for Nyad

“I am so thrilled to be nominated today with my extraordinary partners Natalie and Charles and for Todd Haynes’ beautiful May December to be acknowledged too. This has been a year of outstanding films and performances so to be included amongst them is very meaningful. I’m so grateful! And I’m running on very little sleep!”

–Julianne Moore, Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture nominee for May December

“Making May December was by far the highlight of my career. The experience was pure magic with the most extraordinary film family. I love you all so much.

Entering Todd Haynes’ world has profoundly changed my life and acting opposite Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore was something I could only dream about. Golden Globes, thank you for acknowledging our beautiful movie. It means the world to all of us.”

–Charles Melton, Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture nominee for May December

“Thank you to the Golden Globes for nominating MAY DECEMBER as Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and thank you for recognizing the outstanding performances from Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton. We made this film in 23 days on a small budget, and owe a debt of gratitude to our filmmaking family for their dedication and collaboration. We are so honored by the recognition for the work we did together. Thank you.”

–Todd Haynes, Director of Best Motion Picture–Musical/Comedy nominee, May December