Barbra Streisand will be feted when the SAG Awards kick off yet another agonizing ceremony. Just kidding. It won't be that bad! Here's hoping. Barbra Streisand has been in show business long enough and has produced so much good work over the years it's worth celebrating her.

Does the news ” will stream live on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall” mean that if you don’t have Netflix you can’t watch these? Yes, that’s part of the overall deal made by Netflix last year. Youtube last year and Netflix this year and thereafter.

The upside: no one will care about ratings. The downside: no one will care about ratings. Well, at least American ones anyway. People around the world can watch these, which is among the reasons the industry is getting both smaller (niche, streaming, in the bubble) and much larger (global, international). The only ones left behind are what Orwell would call the Proles.

Their only option is to opt-in and pay out for a Netflix subscription (which probably most have anyway).

Barbra last received the Cecil B. Demille Award from the Golden Globes back in 2000:

The legendary actor, singer, producer, writer, and director Barbra Streisand has been named the 59th recipient of SAG-AFTRA’s highest tribute: the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments. Streisand will be presented the performers union’s top accolade at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will stream live on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. Given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession,” the SAG Life Achievement Award will be the latest of Streisand’s esteemed catalog of international industry and public distinctions recognizing her masterful performances on screen and the stage. Her ability to captivate audiences with her multifaceted talents has solidified her status as one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Throughout her career, she has received numerous honors including two Academy Awards, ten Grammys® including the Grammy Legend and Lifetime Achievement Awards, five Emmy® Awards, three Peabody Awards, a Tony® Award, and numerous other accolades. Prior to her debut on the silver screen, Streisand’s groundbreaking TV specials set new standards in originality. Her directorial debut, Yentl, earned five Academy Award nominations. Her second directorial feature, The Prince of Tides, was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Her third directorial feature, The Mirror Has Two Faces, was also nominated for two Oscars. Streisand recently released her memoir, My Name is Barbra, which immediately became a New York Timesbest seller. The book captures her extraordinary life and career in her own words. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, “Barbra Streisand is an icon and unparalleled talent, a force of nature who has seamlessly woven her brilliance through the fabric of our industry. From her earliest days captivating audiences on Broadway to her unforgettable roles in cinematic classics like Funny Girl, The Way We Were, and A Star Is Born, Barbra’s ability to inhabit her characters with authenticity is nothing short of extraordinary.” “Her enduring career is a testament to her genuine performances, connecting with audiences on a profound level. She is a colossal icon with a relentless work ethic, evolving with each stage of her remarkable journey. We celebrate Barbra Streisand not just for her achievements but for the enduring legacy she has carved.” Streisand says, “Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew’s Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen. The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire.”