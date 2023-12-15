Cara Jade Myers pops whenever she’s onscreen in Martin Scorsese’s critically acclaimed historic drama Killers of the Flower Moon.

A sprawling crime saga based on the book by David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon details the painful story of the Osage Nation. In 1920s Oklahoma, the Osage Nation discovered oil on their tribal land, becoming one of the wealthiest communities in America per capita at the time. When members of the tribe begin mysteriously dying, Lily Gladstone’s Mollie Kyle Burkhart demands answers and justice as white authorities turn a blind eye.

Myers plays the doomed Anna Brown, Mollie’s sister, whose heartbreak over the death of her family and larger community leads to devastating alcoholic behavior. Myers plays Anna as a beautiful and feisty flower trampled by the trauma around her. Whenever she’s onscreen, you can’t look away. Whenever she’s offscreen, you miss her vital presence. It’s a true star-making performance that catapults Myers, a member of the Kiowa and Wichita tribes, to the top of 2023’s breakout stars.

Here, Cara Jade Myers discusses her journey through Killers of the Flower Moon. She talks about working with indigenous acting idol Tantoo Cardinal, Lily Gladstone, and a full cast of indigenous actors to tell this painful story. She also talks about the weight of generational trauma and its devastating impact on the Osage community today. Additionally, she reveals what it took to film her character’s death scene and how it represents Anna Brown as a vivacious fighter up until the very end. Finally, she talks about that heartbreaking viral Instagram video filmed from her car as Killers of the Flower Moon held its Hollywood premiere during the SAG strike.

