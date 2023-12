The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the winners of the 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy® Awards which took place this evening at the historic Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles and aired live on The Emmys® apps.

“We applaud the exceptional talent who continue to inspire and entertain young audiences. The remarkable contributions to their craft are unparalleled. We congratulate all of tonight’s nominees and winners,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS.

The Children’s & Family Awards was the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition in 43 years between NATAS and the Television Academy in 2022. Children’s & Family content represents the fastest-growing genre that NATAS awards, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years. With more than 3,000 submissions, the competition is now the largest that NATAS oversees.

Tonight’s presentation was produced by NATAS with Lisa Armstrong and Adam Sharp, Executive Producers; Leon Knoles, Director; Dino Shorté and Adam Ruben, Writers; and Brent Stanton and Rachel Schwartz, Children’s & Family Awards Administration.

Presenters included Tamara Almeida (Jane), Ceci Balagot (Monster High: The Movie), Eric Bauza (voice of Bugs Bunny and others), Tantoo Cardinal (Spirit Rangers), Nayah Damasen (Monster High: The Movie), Miia Harris (Monster High: The Movie), Sonia Manzano (Alma’s Way), Ava Louise Murchison (Jane), and Ed Weeks (Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight).

The Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy ceremony was streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform, available on the web at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Galactic Catch (Baobab Studios)

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Nickelodeon Brand Campaign (Nickelodeon)

“Quartet,” “Car,” “We Make Fun”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Life by Ella (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Baymax! Disney+

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Lost Ollie Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Tiny Chef Show Nickelodeon

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Cuphead Show! Netflix

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Lost Ollie (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

“One Sacred Thing”

Jam Van (YouTube Kids)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

“Finally Free”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Family Reunion (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Lost Ollie (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Nick News (Nickelodeon)

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Baymax! (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Nickelodeon)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

I Am Groot (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING, CAMERA AND TECHNICAL ARTS

Lost Ollie (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Jane (Apple TV+)

AND

Lost Ollie (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Best Foot Forward (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING PUPPET DESIGN AND STYLING

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Monster High: The Movie (Nickelodeon)