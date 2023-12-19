This morning, the Hollywood Creative Alliance announced that J.A. Bayona, Daniel Pemberton, and Chad Stahelski and the Stunt Team behind John Wick: Chapter 4 will receive honorary awards at the 2024 HCA Astra Film Awards taking place on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, live-stream beginning at 7:00 pm PST. Previously announced Astra honorary award recipients include Jeffrey Wright, Abby Ryder Fortson, and Glenn Howerton.

The organization also revealed a new partnership with ABS-CBN, who will serve as the global broadcast partner for the 2024 HCA Astra Film Awards and the HCA Astra TV Awards. Both ceremonies will air in 247 countries and territories in addition to the live stream on the official HCA YouTube Channel and KNEKT.tv, which is available to download on Roku, Android, and Apple devices. The ceremonies will be produced by DIGA Studios, Content.23 Media, and Vox Productions.

J.A. Bayona, the critically acclaimed filmmaker behind Netflix’s Society of the Snow is set to be honored with this year’s HCA Filmmaking Achievement Award. The film is co-produced by Guillermo del Toro and is also Spain’s official submission for Best International Feature at the 2024 Oscars. The Spanish filmmaker’s career started in the early 2000s when he began directing commercials and music videos immediately out of college. Five years later, Bayona met writer Sergio G. Sánchez, who offered him the script for The Orphanage. Since 2007, Boyona has gone on to direct The Impossible starring Naomi Watts, A Monster Calls starring Sigourney Weaver, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom starring Chris Pratt, and Society of the Snow, starring the Astra nominated actor Enzo Vogrincic.

Daniel Pemberton, the Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated composer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will be honored with this year’s HCA Artisan Achievement Award. Over the past thirty years, Pemberton has composed music for a wide range of entertainment, from television to film to video games. With over 135 credits and counting, Pemberton has worked with Aaron Sorkin, Guy Ritchie, Ridley Scott, Charlie Brooker, Cathy Yan, Michael Mann, Lord & Miller, and David. O. Russell. Pemberton’s latest work can be heard in the Golden Globe-nominated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

As a continued effort to help bring awareness to the stunt community, the Hollywood Creative Alliance is thrilled to reveal that they will honor the stunt team behind John Wick: Chapter 4with this year’s HCA Spotlight Award. “The John Wick franchise continues to showcase some of the most remarkable and awe-inspiring stunt work ever captured on-screen,” notes HCA CEO Scott Menzel. “The lack of acknowledgment of the stunt community has gone on for far too long, and we hope that by spotlighting the stunt team behind the John Wick universe, we will continue the conversation and need for stunt artists to be recognized by other awards bodies including The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.”

Earlier this year, the Hollywood Creative Alliance announced they would add three new stunt categories to their Creative Arts ceremony over the next year. The new categories will include Best Stunt Performer, Best Stunt Coordinator, and Best Second Unit Director.

In addition to honorary awards, the Hollywood Creative Alliance is proud to be reuniting with Petco Love to host a pet adoption event for rescue animals during the Astra Film Awards on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Those in attendance can adopt a dog or cat that needs to find their forever home.

About the Hollywood Creative Alliance:

The Hollywood Creative Alliance, commonly called HCA, is a 501 c6 membership-based, not-for-profit organization. Its diverse and inclusive membership includes critics, entertainment journalists, content creators, industry insiders, and creatives with a shared passion for celebrating excellence in film and television. The vision and mission of the HCA is to amplify diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and culture in film and television. HCA believes in creating a culture where representation is a critical component of the evolution of the entertainment industry. Throughout the year, our members will have the opportunity to be highlighted through various committees, events, award shows, and new projects.

For more information, please visit HollywoodCreative.org.