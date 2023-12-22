The Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) announced today the nominees for the 2024 SCL Awards. Many of the contenders reflect the Oscar shortlist that was also announced today. The nominees include songwriters Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lenny Kravitz, Diane Warren, and Jon Batiste who earned spots on the Oscar shortlist for Best Original Song. Also among the dual nominees are composers Anthony Willis for Saltburn, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for Barbie, Laura Karpman for American Fiction, the late Robbie Robertson for Killers of the Flower Moon, and Mica Levi for The Zone of Interest. There are nearly 4,000 members in the Society of Composers and Lyricists. 212 out of the approximately 400 members of the AMPAS music branch are also members of the SCL. The awards by the Society of Composers & Lyricists, now in their fifth year, will be presented on February 13, 2024, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Other categories still to be announced include the Spirit of Collaboration Award which honors the long relationship between a composer and a director.
The Society of Composers & Lyricists is a leading organization for professional film, television, video game, and musical theater composers and songwriters. The 78-year-old organization is focused on education and addressing the creative, technological and legal issues affecting the music for visual media community.
Here are the nominees for the 2024 SCL Awards:
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A STUDIO FILM
Anthony Willis: Saltburn
Joe Hisaishi: The Boy and the Heron
Ludwig Göransson: Oppenheimer
Laura Karpman: American Fiction
Robbie Robertson: Killers of the Flower Moon
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN INDEPENDENT FILM
Jon Batiste: American Symphony
John Powell: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Daniel Pemberton: Ferrari
Mica Levi: The Zone of Interest
Fabrizio Mancinelli/Richard M. Sherman: Mushka
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR INTERACTIVE MEDIA:
Austin Wintory: Stray Gods
Pinar Toprak: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Stephen Barton/Gordy Haab: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Winifred Phillips: Secrets of Skeifa Island
DAVID RAKSIN AWARD FOR EMERGING TALENT:
Kenny Wood: The Naughty Nine
Hannah Parrott: After Death
Fabrizio Mancinelli: The Land of Dreams
Catherine Joy: Home Is A Hotel
Allyson Newman: Commitment to Life
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A DRAMA OR DOCUMENTARY
Olivia Rodrigo/Dan Nigro: Can’t Catch Me Now HUNGER GAMES: BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES
Jon Batiste/Dan Wilson: It Never Went Away AMERICAN SYMPHONY
Lenny Kravitz: Road to Freedom RUSTIN
Nicholas Britell/Taura Stinson: Slip Away
Sharon Farber/Noah Benshea: Better Times
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Billie Eilish O’Connell/Finneas O’Connell: What Was I Made For? BARBIE
Mark Ronson/Andrew Wyatt: I’m Just Ken BARBIE
Diane Warren: The Fire Inside FLAMIN’ HOT
Heather McIntosh/Allyson Newman/Taura Stinson: All About Me
Jack Black/John Spiker/Eric Osmond/Michael Jelenic/Aaron Horvath: Peaches SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION:
Carlos Rafael Rivera: Lessons in Chemistry
Atli Örvarsson: Silo
Nainita Desai: The Deepest Breath
Kevin Kiner: Ahsoka
Chanda Dancy: Lawmen: Bass Reeves
