The Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) announced today the nominees for the 2024 SCL Awards. Many of the contenders reflect the Oscar shortlist that was also announced today. The nominees include songwriters Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lenny Kravitz, Diane Warren, and Jon Batiste who earned spots on the Oscar shortlist for Best Original Song. Also among the dual nominees are composers Anthony Willis for Saltburn, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for Barbie, Laura Karpman for American Fiction, the late Robbie Robertson for Killers of the Flower Moon, and Mica Levi for The Zone of Interest. There are nearly 4,000 members in the Society of Composers and Lyricists. 212 out of the approximately 400 members of the AMPAS music branch are also members of the SCL. The awards by the Society of Composers & Lyricists, now in their fifth year, will be presented on February 13, 2024, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Other categories still to be announced include the Spirit of Collaboration Award which honors the long relationship between a composer and a director.

The Society of Composers & Lyricists is a leading organization for professional film, television, video game, and musical theater composers and songwriters. The 78-year-old organization is focused on education and addressing the creative, technological and legal issues affecting the music for visual media community.

Here are the nominees for the 2024 SCL Awards:

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A STUDIO FILM

Anthony Willis: Saltburn

Joe Hisaishi: The Boy and the Heron

Ludwig Göransson: Oppenheimer

Laura Karpman: American Fiction

Robbie Robertson: Killers of the Flower Moon

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN INDEPENDENT FILM

Jon Batiste: American Symphony

John Powell: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Daniel Pemberton: Ferrari

Mica Levi: The Zone of Interest

Fabrizio Mancinelli/Richard M. Sherman: Mushka

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR INTERACTIVE MEDIA:

Austin Wintory: Stray Gods

Pinar Toprak: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Stephen Barton/Gordy Haab: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Winifred Phillips: Secrets of Skeifa Island

DAVID RAKSIN AWARD FOR EMERGING TALENT:

Kenny Wood: The Naughty Nine

Hannah Parrott: After Death

Fabrizio Mancinelli: The Land of Dreams

Catherine Joy: Home Is A Hotel

Allyson Newman: Commitment to Life

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A DRAMA OR DOCUMENTARY

Olivia Rodrigo/Dan Nigro: Can’t Catch Me Now HUNGER GAMES: BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES

Jon Batiste/Dan Wilson: It Never Went Away AMERICAN SYMPHONY

Lenny Kravitz: Road to Freedom RUSTIN

Nicholas Britell/Taura Stinson: Slip Away

Sharon Farber/Noah Benshea: Better Times

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Billie Eilish O’Connell/Finneas O’Connell: What Was I Made For? BARBIE

Mark Ronson/Andrew Wyatt: I’m Just Ken BARBIE

Diane Warren: The Fire Inside FLAMIN’ HOT

Heather McIntosh/Allyson Newman/Taura Stinson: All About Me

Jack Black/John Spiker/Eric Osmond/Michael Jelenic/Aaron Horvath: Peaches SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION:

Carlos Rafael Rivera: Lessons in Chemistry

Atli Örvarsson: Silo

Nainita Desai: The Deepest Breath

Kevin Kiner: Ahsoka

Chanda Dancy: Lawmen: Bass Reeves

