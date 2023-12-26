2024 Oscar Predictions – It’s All About the Ensemble
The one thing you'll notice if you watch the Oscars long enough is that it's all about the actors. Funny...
The Golden Globes will be Sunday, January 7th. This is your chance to be the best predictor in the known universe. Give it your best shot! We’ll be posting our predictions in the coming week. Thanks to Marshall for putting together the contest.
Sasha Stone has been around the Oscar scene since 1999. Almost everything on this website is her fault.
LOS ANGELES, CA – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in 10 categories for the...
These announcements come fast and furiously through Oscar season. Most of them we don't post. But we're happy to celebrate...
As the Oscar Squad readies for the holiday season and New Year's, we thought it would be a great time...
Despite the potential narratives that might emerge for other movies in 2023, it does seem like there is a pressure...
There are many films that were impressive to me this year, like The Zone of Interest, Poor Things, American Fiction,...
