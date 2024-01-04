Costume Designers Guild Award Announce Nominations
Here are the nominations for the CDG awards. Usually, the Academy pulls from the Period Film category, with some from...
We’re going to be posting our official Globes predictions tomorrow but we also recorded a podcast chatting about it. If you’re interested, give it a listen!
Sasha Stone has been around the Oscar scene since 1999. Almost everything on this website is her fault.
Here are the nominations for the CDG awards. Usually, the Academy pulls from the Period Film category, with some from...
Clayton Davis got the scoop that the Academy has moved the Barbie screenplay to adapted from original. The film was...
After a hellacious, catastrophic beat-down, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has, at long last, pieced itself back together again, Humpty...
Attempting to fix what's wrong with Hollywood and the Oscars now requires believing something is wrong in the first place....
Megan McLachlan takes a look back at 2023: the year of the doll. If we remember 2023 for one movie,...
We are just moments from when the Critics Choice (January 14) and the Golden Globes (January 9) announce their winners....
We're going to be posting our official Globes predictions tomorrow but we also recorded a podcast chatting about it. If...
Here are the nominations for the CDG awards. Usually, the Academy pulls from the Period Film category, with some from...
Clayton Davis got the scoop that the Academy has moved the Barbie screenplay to adapted from original. The film was...
After a hellacious, catastrophic beat-down, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has, at long last, pieced itself back together again, Humpty...
Attempting to fix what's wrong with Hollywood and the Oscars now requires believing something is wrong in the first place....
Megan McLachlan takes a look back at 2023: the year of the doll. If we remember 2023 for one movie,...
© 2024 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.