The 2024 Golden Globes (now on CBS!) have the opportunity to do something very funny.

Due to the months-long writers and actors strike, the 75th Annual Emmy Awards, originally scheduled for last September, moved to January 15, 2024. This sets up all kinds of weird scenarios that could happen over the next week and change. For example, let’s say Jeremy Allen White wins another Golden Globe on Sunday for the acclaimed series’s second season. Then, a week later, let’s say he wins an Emmy as he’s widely predicted to do. But that Emmy will be for the first season of The Bear, which premiered way back in the summer of 2022. He’ll essentially win awards for two different seasons in the same week.

Madness.

The Golden Globes also have the opportunity to crown the final season of Succession with multiple major wins. They’ve awarded it before, and this year, the new Globes gave the series a record number of nominations for a television series – a whopping nine across every available category. Clearly, they like the series, maybe even love it. So, they have the opportunity to essentially heap several awards on it, completely stealing the thunder of the Emmy Awards which won’t award their “2023” awards until January 15.

I mean, it’s not the end of the world, of course, but it would be funny. At least to me.

So, here are Team ADTV’s full predictions for the 2024 Golden Globe television categories. Most are prediction a strong night for Succession, not an overwhelming one but a good showing still. The Bear also seems poised to take home multiple awards in the Comedy races, which is great since season two feels a little lighter and funnier than the extremely dramatic first season. On the Limited Series front, the predictions are a bit more varied with Netflix’s Beef appearing to win some awards. How many is definitely up for debate.

Take a look at our predictions and make yours in the comments below!

