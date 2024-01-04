Here are the nominations for the CDG awards. Usually, the Academy pulls from the Period Film category, with some from fantasy, as I expect it will go this year.

26th CDGA NOMINEES:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

· American Fiction – Rudy Mance

· May December – April Napier

· NYAD – Kelli Jones

· Renfield – Lisa Lovaas

· Saltburn – Sophie Canale

Excellence in Period Film

· Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West

· Maestro – Mark Bridges

· Napoleon – Janty Yates & Dave Crossman

· Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick

· Poor Things – Holly Waddington

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

· Barbie – Jacqueline Durran

· Haunted Mansion – Jeffrey Kurland

· The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – Trish Summerville

· The Little Mermaid – Colleen Atwood & Christine Cantella

· Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire – Stephanie Porter

Excellence in Contemporary Television

· The Bear: Fishes – Courtney Wheeler

· BEEF: The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain – Helen Huang

· The Last of Us: Endure and Survive – Cynthia Ann Summers

· The Morning Show: The Kármán Line – Sophie de Rakoff & Debra McGuire

· Poker Face: The Orpheus Syndrome – Trayce Gigi Field

Excellence in Period Television

· The Crown: Ritz – Amy Roberts

· Daisy Jones & the Six: Track 8: Looks Like We Made It – Denise Wingate

· George & Tammy: Two Story House – Mitchell Travers

· The Gilded Age: You Don’t Even Like Opera – Kasia Walicka Maimone & Patrick Wiley

· The Great: Choose Your Weapon – Sharon Long

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

· Ahsoka: Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord – Shawna Trpcic

· Loki: 1893 – Christine Wada

· The Mandalorian: Chapter 22: Guns for Hire – Shawna Trpcic

· What We Do in the Shadows: Pride Parade – Laura Montgomery

· The Witcher: The Art of the Illusion – Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

· A Black Lady Sketch Show: Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out – Michelle Page Collins

· Dancing with the Stars: Monster Night – Steven Norman Lee & Daniela Gschwendtner

· The Masked Singer: ’80s Night – Tim Chappel

· The Masked Singer: One Hit Wonders Night – Marina Toybina & Steven Norman Lee

· Saturday Night Live: Aubrey Plaza Host – Tom Broecker, Christina Natividad & Ashley Dudek

Excellence in Short Form Design

· American Horror Story: Delicate | Official Teaser (Commercial) – Paula Bradley

· Blink 182 – DANCE WITH ME (Music Video) – Julie Vogel

· Great Acting or Great Taste – Pepsi (Commercial) – Heather Allison

· Jack’s New Angle (Doritos Superbowl) (Commercial) – Trayce Gigi Field

· Madonna X Vanity Fair – The Enlightenment (Short Film) – B. Åkerlund

Excellence in Costume Illustration

· 1923: War and the Turquoise Tide – Maggie S. Chan

· Haunted Mansion – Barbra Araujo

· The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Song Songbirds & Snakes – Oksana Nedavniaya

· Loki: 1893 – Felipe Sanchez

· Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire – Jason Pastrana