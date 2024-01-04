Here are the nominations for the CDG awards. Usually, the Academy pulls from the Period Film category, with some from fantasy, as I expect it will go this year.
26th CDGA NOMINEES:
Excellence in Contemporary Film
· American Fiction – Rudy Mance
· May December – April Napier
· NYAD – Kelli Jones
· Renfield – Lisa Lovaas
· Saltburn – Sophie Canale
Excellence in Period Film
· Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West
· Maestro – Mark Bridges
· Napoleon – Janty Yates & Dave Crossman
· Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick
· Poor Things – Holly Waddington
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
· Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
· Haunted Mansion – Jeffrey Kurland
· The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – Trish Summerville
· The Little Mermaid – Colleen Atwood & Christine Cantella
· Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire – Stephanie Porter
Excellence in Contemporary Television
· The Bear: Fishes – Courtney Wheeler
· BEEF: The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain – Helen Huang
· The Last of Us: Endure and Survive – Cynthia Ann Summers
· The Morning Show: The Kármán Line – Sophie de Rakoff & Debra McGuire
· Poker Face: The Orpheus Syndrome – Trayce Gigi Field
Excellence in Period Television
· The Crown: Ritz – Amy Roberts
· Daisy Jones & the Six: Track 8: Looks Like We Made It – Denise Wingate
· George & Tammy: Two Story House – Mitchell Travers
· The Gilded Age: You Don’t Even Like Opera – Kasia Walicka Maimone & Patrick Wiley
· The Great: Choose Your Weapon – Sharon Long
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
· Ahsoka: Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord – Shawna Trpcic
· Loki: 1893 – Christine Wada
· The Mandalorian: Chapter 22: Guns for Hire – Shawna Trpcic
· What We Do in the Shadows: Pride Parade – Laura Montgomery
· The Witcher: The Art of the Illusion – Lucinda Wright
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
· A Black Lady Sketch Show: Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out – Michelle Page Collins
· Dancing with the Stars: Monster Night – Steven Norman Lee & Daniela Gschwendtner
· The Masked Singer: ’80s Night – Tim Chappel
· The Masked Singer: One Hit Wonders Night – Marina Toybina & Steven Norman Lee
· Saturday Night Live: Aubrey Plaza Host – Tom Broecker, Christina Natividad & Ashley Dudek
Excellence in Short Form Design
· American Horror Story: Delicate | Official Teaser (Commercial) – Paula Bradley
· Blink 182 – DANCE WITH ME (Music Video) – Julie Vogel
· Great Acting or Great Taste – Pepsi (Commercial) – Heather Allison
· Jack’s New Angle (Doritos Superbowl) (Commercial) – Trayce Gigi Field
· Madonna X Vanity Fair – The Enlightenment (Short Film) – B. Åkerlund
Excellence in Costume Illustration
· 1923: War and the Turquoise Tide – Maggie S. Chan
· Haunted Mansion – Barbra Araujo
· The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Song Songbirds & Snakes – Oksana Nedavniaya
· Loki: 1893 – Felipe Sanchez
· Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire – Jason Pastrana