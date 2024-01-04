Casting Society (CSA) today announced that acclaimed writer, director and producer Ava DuVernay will be presented with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement at the 39th Annual Artios Awards on Thursday, March 7th in Los Angeles. The annual awards celebration honors the contributions of casting professionals to film, television (scripted and unscripted), commercials, and theatre.

“Ava DuVernay is a visionary storyteller who has staunchly championed casting professionals and the art of casting throughout her impactful career,” said Destiny Lilly, CSA President. “Her passion for inclusive and progressive casting throughout her career has catapulted careers and made her a leader in the industry. We are thrilled to honor her with the Lynn Stalmaster Award at this year’s ceremony.”

“In my film ORIGIN, the process of casting became the primary brushstroke on the canvas. Working with my casting director Aisha Coley to surround our leading lady Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor was a joy and a thrill. Each of the actors in the ORIGIN ensemble are stellar in their experience, energy, intellect and enthusiasm,” said Ava DuVernay. “They are the latest in a series of extraordinary casts that I’ve had the great honor of guiding over the years. To be recognized for those efforts by this esteemed organization is a true gift for which I’m abundantly grateful.”

In addition to her current feature film ORIGIN, DuVernay’s feature work includes the Academy Award-winning historical drama SELMA; the Academy Award-nominated criminal justice documentary 13TH; the Sundance Best Director Award win for her micro-budgeted romance MIDDLE OF NOWHERE and Disney’s A WRINKLE IN TIME, which made her the highest-grossing Black woman director in American box office history. In 2019, her four-part television series WHEN THEY SEE US was honored with 16 Emmy nominations. DuVernay’s critically acclaimed TV series QUEEN SUGAR is the longest-running Black family drama series by a Black woman creator in American television history. She amplifies films by people of color and women of all kinds through her non-profit narrative change collective ARRAY, which is the winner of the Peabody Institutional Award. The filmmaker sits on the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, representing the director’s branch. She is a Vice President of the Directors Guild of America and an advisory board member of the American Film Institute. DuVernay has previously served on the juries of Cannes Film Festival and Mumbai Film Festival.

CSA previously announced the television and theater nominees HERE

First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honors Casting Professionals in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, television (scripted and unscripted), commercials and theatre. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of Casting Society.

ABOUT CASTING SOCIETY:

Casting Society was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. Casting Society currently boasts close to 1,200 members. Casting Society casting professionals work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. Casting Society is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals while promoting the image of casting directors and associate casting directors/casting producers worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on Casting Society, please visit CastingSociety.com.