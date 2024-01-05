Sunday night we’ll see how the first consensus, some 300 voters from all over the world, turns out. In anticipation of that, we’ve gathered our predictions, but you can also head on over to Gold Derby to check things out over there.
And with no further ado, here we go.
Best Picture — Drama
Oppenheimer — Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Marshall Flores, Mark Johnson
Killers of the Flower Moon — Sasha Stone
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer — Moye, Adams, Flores, Johnson
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon — Stone
Best Actor — Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro — Moye, Flores, Johnson
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer — Stone, Adams
Best Actress — Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon — Stone, Moye, Flores, Adams, Johnson
Best Picture — Musical/Comedy
Barbie — Moye, Johnson
Poor Things — Stone, Adams, Flores
Best Actor — Musical/Comedy
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers — Stone, Moye, Flores, Johnson
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction — Adams
Best Actress — Musical/Comedy
Emma Stone, Poor Things — Moye, Flores, Adams, Johnson, Stone
Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — Moye, Flores, Johnson
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things — Adams
Ryan Gosling, Barbie — Stone
Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers — Moye, Flores, Adams, Johnson, Stone
Screenplay
Poor Things — Moye, Adams
Barbie — Flores, Johnson
Oppenheimer — Stone
Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Moye, Flores, Adams, Johnson, Stone
Foreign Language
Anatomy of a Fall — Moye, Flores, Johnson
Past Lives — Stone, Adams
Score
Oppenheimer — Moye, Flores, Adams, Johnson, Stone
Song
“What Was I Made For” — Moye, Flores
“I’m Just Ken” — Stone, Adams, Johnson
Cinematic and Box Office
Barbie- Moye, Flores, Adams, Johnson, Stone
And now, you may predict your own winners here!