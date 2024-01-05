Sunday night we’ll see how the first consensus, some 300 voters from all over the world, turns out. In anticipation of that, we’ve gathered our predictions, but you can also head on over to Gold Derby to check things out over there.

And with no further ado, here we go.

Best Picture — Drama

Oppenheimer — Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Marshall Flores, Mark Johnson

Killers of the Flower Moon — Sasha Stone

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer — Moye, Adams, Flores, Johnson

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon — Stone

Best Actor — Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro — Moye, Flores, Johnson

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer — Stone, Adams

Best Actress — Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon — Stone, Moye, Flores, Adams, Johnson

Best Picture — Musical/Comedy

Barbie — Moye, Johnson

Poor Things — Stone, Adams, Flores

Best Actor — Musical/Comedy

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers — Stone, Moye, Flores, Johnson

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction — Adams

Best Actress — Musical/Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things — Moye, Flores, Adams, Johnson, Stone

Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — Moye, Flores, Johnson

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things — Adams

Ryan Gosling, Barbie — Stone

Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers — Moye, Flores, Adams, Johnson, Stone

Screenplay

Poor Things — Moye, Adams

Barbie — Flores, Johnson

Oppenheimer — Stone

Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Moye, Flores, Adams, Johnson, Stone

Foreign Language

Anatomy of a Fall — Moye, Flores, Johnson

Past Lives — Stone, Adams

Score

Oppenheimer — Moye, Flores, Adams, Johnson, Stone

Song

“What Was I Made For” — Moye, Flores

“I’m Just Ken” — Stone, Adams, Johnson

Cinematic and Box Office

Barbie- Moye, Flores, Adams, Johnson, Stone

And now, you may predict your own winners here!