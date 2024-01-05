While a reliable Oscar prediction list should wait until after Sunday’s Golden Globes, I wanted to analyze the BAFTA long list and what, if anything, it could mean.

They’ve been releasing their long lists since 2020 (after taking a break from doing so), the same year they completely upended their voting to bring in special committees to ensure their picks were equitable. Although they’ve eased up a bit on that, the shadow still looms large in the Best Director category, where they mandate “gender parity.”

I, for one, can’t imagine being a woman chosen on that list, especially this year. We have all of these films by strong directors like Greta Gerwig, Emerald Fennell, Celine Song, and Justine Triet, so you don’t need any help. Yet, the assist lingers on. Their policy:

16 films will advance in the Director category. Members of the Directing chapter vote for their top 16 to determine the longlist, of which the top female, male, and directors who identify as non-binary (within the voting results range of the top 10 female/male directors) will be longlisted to a max of 11, with female/male gender parity upheld, and of which the top two are nominated regardless of gender. A longlisting jury selects the final places from the next 8 placed female, male & non-binary directors (placed within this voting results range). A nominating jury selects four Directors from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six Directors. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning film. 206 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

They’re doing it in the acting categories too:

10 performances will advance in the Leading Actress category. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 94 performances were submitted for consideration.

They select, though, based on identity rather than quality, even if they’ll never admit it. Why even have awards at all? Why not just hand out certificates of achievement? Wouldn’t that save everyone a lot of time? Is there any honor in being “selected” as opposed to chosen? I don’t know. If you believe the awards voters to be irretrievably racist and sexist, whose bias obliterates their taste and judgment, then why have awards at all?

Anyway, the same is true for all acting and directing categories. I didn’t build charts for all of the long list and final nominees and winners, but I did for Best Picture and Best Director for the past three years. This is how it’s worked out.

What can we conclude? For starters, at least in 2020, having both picture and director on the long list doesn’t guarantee a spot in the Best Picture race.

In 2021, eight out of the eventual nine nominees had both.

In 2022, six out of the final 10 had both Picture and Director. All of the Best Picture nominees were in one or the other of the Picture and Director categories.

The whole BAFTA longlist looks like this:

And how it’s all shaping up so far for Best Picture:

The Critics Choice and the PGA are what I consider to be the most reliable and usually miss just one or two. That makes me think The Color Purple is very much in it and that Saltburn could still upset.

We do have an extraordinary consensus building. Ten movies landed in both Picture and Director. In a sense, we’re going through the motions here with very little wiggle room. The Globes might shake this up. Here are Steve Pond’s Globe predictions: some of them would shake up the race, like Sandra Huller winning in Best Actress.

But the Globes alone won’t necessarily shift consensus because of what they’ve been through over the past three years. It’s just one of those things. We have to see where things go after the big guilds announce next week.

If you’d like a jump on our guild predictions contests, you can enter the SAG contest here and the DGA contest here. We will be doing a preview and predictions for those next week, in addition to the PGA. It’s all happening!

Just very quickly, here are where my predictions for the Oscar nominations stand as of today:

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

American Fiction

The Color Purple — I still think this film has a shot based on the people involved and the passion. It would only take one SAG ensemble nom and PGA nom to put it in play. Maybe it gets there, maybe not. If not, then it’s either The Zone of Interest or All of us Strangers in that slot.

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Alt: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Alt: Colman Domingo, Rustin; Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Alt: Annette Bening, Nyad; Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple; Natalie Portman, May December; Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Charles Melton, May December

Alt: Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers; Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers; Willem Dafoe, Poor Things; Matt Damon, Oppenheimer

Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Julianne Moore, May December

America Ferrara, Barbie

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Alt: Jodie Foster, Nyad; Tilda Swinton, The Killer; Juliette Binoche, The Taste of Things; Julianne Moore, May December; Sandra Huller, The Zone of Interest; Taraji P. Henson, The Color Purple; Vanessa Kirby, Napoleon

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

All of Us Strangers

Alt: Barbie, The Zone of Interest, The Killer, The Color Purple

Original Screenplay

The Holdovers

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

Maestro

May December

Editing

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Barbie

Maestro

Alt: The Killer

Cinematography

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

The Zone of Interest

Costumes

Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Ferrari

Maestro

Production Design

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

International Feature

The Zone of Interest

20 Days in Mariupol

The Taste of Things

The Teachers’ Lounge

Fallen Leaves

Documentary Feature

American Symphony

20 Days in Mariupol

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Beyond Utopia

Four Daughters

Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (NBR)

The Boy and the Heron (NYFCC)

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Wish

Score

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Barbie

Poor Things

Indiana Jones: The Dial of Destiny

Song

“What Was I Made For,” Barbie

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin

“High Life,” Flora and Son

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot

Makeup and Hairstyling

Maestro

Poor Things

Ferrari

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer