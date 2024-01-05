LOS ANGELES, January 5, 2024 – Today, the Golden Globes® announced the star-studded lineup of presenters for the highly-anticipated 81st Annual Golden Globe® Awards airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers in the United States, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs in the U.S. only). Presenters will take the stage alongside stand-up comedian, actor, and first-time host Jo Koy bringing his electrifying humor, unique charm, and boundless energy to Hollywood’s Party of the Year®, setting the stage for a night of surprise and delight.

Presenters for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards include: Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Patrick J. Adams, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Will Ferrell.

Multi-Emmy Award®-winning producing duo Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) will serve as executive-producing showrunners for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, with Weiss also set to direct. Barry Adelman and Helen Hoehne are also executive producers. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host and produce the annual Golden Globe Awards, which has been viewed in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide and is one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand in the United States. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to steam live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs in the U.S. only.