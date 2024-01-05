The Hollywood Creative Alliance announced today they will be honoring The Boys and Gen V’s Creator Eric Kripke with the TV Icon Awardand A Small Light’s Ariel Marx with the inaugural Artisan Spotlight Award. Kripke and Marx will be presented with the awards during the ASTRA TV Awards ceremony taking place on Monday, January 8, 2024, at the historic Biltmore Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA.

Writer, executive producer, director, and showrunner Eric Kripke will be the recipient of this year’s ASTRA TV Icon Award at the television awards ceremony taking place on Monday, January 8th. Kripke is easily one of the most talented and successful showrunners working today and has built an incredible resume with groundbreaking television series such as “Revolution,” “Timeless,” and “Supernatural,” which is the longest-running American live-action fantasy TV series in history. In 2019, Kripke developed the hit Prime Video series “The Boys”, a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. In 2021, “The Boys” was nominated for “Best Drama Series” at the Primetime Emmy Awards and by the Writers Guild of America. The global success of “The Boys” ultimately led to the creation of “Gen V,” a spin-off series that, like “The Boys,” has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Emmy nominated composer and multi-instrumentalist Ariel Marx will receive the inaugural ASTRA Artisan Spotlight Award at the ceremony on January 8th. Marx’s work as a composer can be found across film and television including National Geographic’s “A Small Light,” Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” FX/Hulu’s “American Horror Stories,” Neon’s Sanctuary, Utopia’s Shiva Baby, and Shudder’s Birth/Rebirth. Marx is a member of the music branch of the Television Academy and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and is a Sundance Film Music and Sound Design Lab alum.

Comedian, Writer, Actor and Author, Aida Rodriguez is set to host the ASTRA TV Awards. Aida’s comedy special Fighting Words is currently streaming on Max and she was a standout on the Tiffany Haddish produced hit series They Ready. Aida is a key collaborator on the platform’s Entre Nos franchise, which features the brightest up-and-coming LatinX comedy talent. Her recently released memoir Legitimate Kid has received praise from critics and the everyday people who she wrote it for.

In addition to the honorees and host, the organization also revealed its list of presenters for the upcoming ceremony. Talent that is set to present during the show includes:

Abigail Spencer (“Extended Family”)

Alberto Guerra (“Griselda”)

Antony Starr (“The Boys”)

Anjali Bhimani (“Ms. Marvel”)

Carrie Ann Inaba (“Dancing with the Stars”)

Cassandra Blair (“Jury Duty”)

Derek Luh (“Gen V”)

Diana Maria Riva (“Dead to Me”)

Emily Swallow (“The Mandalorian”)

Folake Olowofoyeku (“Bob Hearts Abishola”)

Garcelle Beauvais (“Black Girl Missing”)

Janet Montgomery (“New Amsterdam”)

Jack Quaid (“The Boys”)

Jeremy Sisto (“FBI”)

Jessica Parker Kennedy (“Percy Jackson and the Olympians”)

Jon Huertas (“This is Us”)

Jonica Booth (“Rap Sh!t”)

Justin Chien (“The Brothers Sun”)

Kelly Hu (“BMF”)

Kieran Tamondong (“Monster – Dahmer: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Lesley-Ann Brandt (“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live”)

Maria Sten (“Reacher”)

Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”)

Rob Morrow (“Shining Vale”)

Sophie Thatcher (“Yellowjackets”)

Terrence Terrell (“Obliterated”)

Trisha LaFache (“Jury Duty”)

Tahj Mowry (“Muppets Mayhem”)

Tara Westwood (“Triggered”)

Trace Lysette (“Monica”)

William Stanford Davis (“Abbott Elementary”)

The 2024 ASTRA TV Awards ceremony will be produced by DIGA Studios and Content.23 Media and will be live-streamed worldwide on KNEKTtv and the HCA YouTube Channelbeginning at 5pm PDT on Monday, January 8, 2024. The ceremony will be internationally broadcast in 247 countries and territories thanks to our new partnership with ABS-CBN.

Sponsors for the 2024 event include Beverly Hills Cookies, The Biltmore Los Angeles, Da Vinci Medical, Heineken, Hiktor, Petco Love, Sommsation Wines, and Veronica Tharmalingam. Sommsation Wines will be providing sommelier-curated wine tastings and wine pairings with dinner.

About the Hollywood Creative Alliance:

The Hollywood Creative Alliance, commonly called HCA, is a 501 c6 membership-based, not-for-profit organization. Its diverse and inclusive membership includes critics, entertainment journalists, content creators, industry insiders, and creatives with a shared passion for celebrating excellence in film and television. The vision and mission of the HCA is to amplify diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and culture in film and television. HCA believes in creating a culture where representation is a critical component of the evolution of the entertainment industry. Throughout the year, our members will have the opportunity to be highlighted through various committees, events, award shows, and new projects.