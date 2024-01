Welcome to the No Guts, No Glory Globes edition! Here, you can take three wild guesses to see which of them might come true in a major upset. These aren’t for your “alt” predictions, but just things you think could happen but are too risky to predict. I’ll start.

Best Picture Drama goes to Maestro

Best Actress Drama goes to Carey Mulligan for Maestro

Best Actress Musical Comedy goes to Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple