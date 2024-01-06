HBO’s The Last of Us stunned in night one of the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The series received 8 wins including both Guest Acting in a Drama Series categories with wins for Nick Offerman and Storm Reid. Also making waves were The White Lotus, The Bear, and Beef. Night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards continues Sunday night.

Here are the nominees and winners for night one:

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Kevin Hart – Die Hart 2: Die Harter (The Roku Channel)

WINNER: Tim Robinson – I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Ben Schwartz – Die Hart 2: Die Harter (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel – Die Hart 2: Die Harter (The Roku Channel)

WINNER: Jasmine Guy – Chronicles of Jessica Wu (Tubi)

Paula Pell – Die Hart 2: Die Harter (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary – Wendy O’Brien and Chris Gehry (ABC)

Jury Duty – Susie Farris (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building – Bernard Telsey, Destiny Lilly, and Tiffany Little Canfield (Hulu)

Ted Lasso – Theo Park (Apple TV+)

WINNER: The Bear – Jeanie Bacharach, Mickie Paskal, Jennifer Rudnicke, and AJ Links (FX)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Bad Sisters – Nina Gold and Lucy Amos (Apple TV+)

Succession – Avy Kaufman (HBO Max)

The Crown – Robert Sterne (Netflix)

The Last of Us – Victoria Thomas, Jennifer Page and Corinne Clark (HBO Max)

WINNER: The White Lotus – Meredith Tucker, Barbara Giordani and Francesco Vedovati (HBO Max)

Yellowjackets – Junie Lowry Johnson, Corinne Clark, Libby Goldstein and Jennifer Page (Showtime)

Outstanding Casing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Beef – Charlene Lee and Claire Koonce (Netflix)

Dahmer – Robert J. Ulrich, Carol Kritzer and Eric Dawson (Netflix)

Daisy Jones and the Six – Justine Arteta and Kim Davis-Wagner (Prime Video)

Fleishman is in Trouble – Laura Rosenthal and Jodi Angstreich (FX)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Wendy O’Brien (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

WINNER: Blindspotting – Routines: “The History” / “San Quentin Blues” (Starz), Jon Boogz, Choreographer

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies – Routines: “New Cool” / “Hand Jive” / “The Boom” (Paramount+), Jamal Sims, Choreographer

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies – Routines: “Pulling Strings” / “Hit Me Again” / “High Rollin” (Paramount+), Jeffrey Mortensen and Louise Hradsky, Choreographers

Schmigadoon! – Routines: “Bells and Whistles” / “Good Enough to Eat” / “Bustin’ Out” (Apple TV+), Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Routines: “Trash Man” / “Dream Kitchen” (Prime Video), Marguerite Derricks, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Black Bird – Natalie Kingston (Apple TV+)

Boston Strangler – Ben Kutchins (Hulu)

Dead Ringers – Jody Lee Lipes (Prime Video)

George & Tammy – Igor Martinovic (Showtime)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – Anastas Michos (Netflix)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)

WINNER: Atlanta – Christian Sprenger (FX)

Barry – Carl Herse (HBO Max)

How I Met Your Father – Gary Baum (Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building – Chris Teague (Hulu)

Schmigadoon! – Jon Joffin (Apple TV+)

The Mandalorian – Dean Cundey (Disney+)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

Andor – Damián García (Disney+)

House of the Dragon – Catherine Goldschmidt (HBO Max)

The Crown – Adriano Goldman (Netflix)

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – M. David Mullen (Prime Video)

The Old Man – Sean Porter (FX)

Wednesday – David Lanzenberg (Netflix)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Succession (HBO Max)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

WINNER: Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Beef (Netflix)

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fleishman is in Trouble (FX)

Swarm (Prime Video)

The Watcher (Netflix)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

P-Valley (Starz)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

WINNER: The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories (FX)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

WINNER: Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

WINNER: House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal – The Bear (FX)

Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Pedro Pascal – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Oliver Platt – The Bear (FX)

WINNER: Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

James Cromwell – Succession (HBO Max)

Lamar Johnson – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Arian Moayed – Succession (HBO Max)

WINNER: Nick Offerman – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Quinta Brunson – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Taraji P. Henson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

WINNER: Judith Light – Poker Face (Peacock)

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass – Succession (HBO Max)

Cherry Jones – Succession (HBO Max)

Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

WINNER: Storm Reid – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Anna Torv – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Harriet Walter – Succession (HBO Max)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

Hello Tomorrow! (Apple TV+)

WINNER: The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power (Prime Video)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Motion Design

WINNER: Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

A Small Light: “What Can Be Saved” – Ariel Marx (National Geographic)

Hocus Pocus 2 – John Debney (Disney+)

Ms. Marvel: “Time and Again” – Laura Karpman (Disney+)

Prey – Sarah Schachner (Hulu)

WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Andor: “Rix Road” – Nicholas Britell (Disney+)

Succession: “Connor’s Wedding” – Nicholas Britell (HBO Max)

The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Gustavo Santaolalla (HBO Max)

WINNER: The White Lotus: “In the Sandbox” – Cristobal Tapia de Veer (HBO Max)

Wednesday: “Woe is the Loneliest Number” – Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Daisy Jones & the Six: “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It” – Frankie Pine (Prime Video)

Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” – Nora Felder (Netflix)

Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Tony Von Pervieux and Christa Miller (Apple TV+)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes” – Robin Urdang (Prime Video)

WINNER: The White Lotus: “Bull Elephants” – Gabe Hilfer (HBO Max)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Andor – Nicholas Britell (Disney+)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – Holly Amber Church (Netflix)

Ms. Marvel – Laura Karpman (Netflix)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Howard Shore (Prime Video)

WINNER: Wednesday – Danny Elfman (Netflix)

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Ginny & Georgia: “Hark! Darkness Descends!” – “Marriage is a Dungeon” by Lili Haydn and Ben Bromfield (Netflix)

Ted Lasso: “Mom City” – “Fought and Lost” by Tom How, Sam Ryder, and Jamie Hartman (Apple TV+)

WINNER: Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – “A Beautiful Game” by Ed Sheeran, Max Martin, and Foy Vance (Apple TV+)

The L Word: Generation Q: “Questions for the Universe” – “All About Me” by Heather McIntosh, Allyson Newman and Taura Stinson (Showtime)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Susan” – “Your Personal Trash Man Can” by Curtis Moore and Thomas Mizer (Prime Video)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: “Now You Know” by Al Yankovic (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

WINNER: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

Perry Mason (HBO Max)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

WINNER: The Great (Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

WINNER: Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

George & Tammy (Showtime)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone” – Skip Macdonald (AMC)

Succession: “America Decides” – Jane Rizzo (HBO Max)

Succession: “Connor’s Wedding” – Bill Henry (HBO Max)

Succession: “With Open Eyes” – Ken Eluto (HBO Max)

WINNER: The Last of Us: “Endure and Survive” – Timothy A. Good and Emily Mendez (HBO Max)

The White Lotus: “Abductions” – Heather Persons (HBO Max)

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” – John M. Valerio (HBO Max)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Call Me Kat: “Call Me Consciously Uncoupled” – Pamela Marshall (Fox)

How I Met Your Father: “Daddy” – Russell Griffin (Hulu)

WINNER: Night Court: “Pilot” – Kirk Benson and Chris Poulos (NBC)

The Upshaws: “Duct Up” – Russell Griffin and Angel Gamboa Bryant (Netflix)

The Upshaws: “Off Beat” – Angel Gamboa Bryant (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

Barry: “wow” – Franky Guttman and Ali Greer (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building: “The Last Day of Bunny Folger” – Peggy Tachdjian (Hulu)

Ted Lasso: “Mom City” – A.J. Catoline and Alex Szabo (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Melissa McCoy and Francesca Castro (Apple TV+)

WINNER: The Bear: “System” – Joanna Naugle (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows: “Go Flip Yourself” – Yana Gorskaya and Dane McMaster (FX)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Beef: “Figures of Light” – Nat Fuller and Laura Zempel (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “The Good Boy Box” – Stephanie Filo (Netflix)

Ms. Marvel: “Generation Why” – Nona Khodai and Sabrina Pilsco (Disney+)

Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI” – Kelley Dixon and Josh Earl (Disney+)

Prey – Angela M. Catanzaro and Claudia Castello (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Jamie Kennedy (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Succession (HBO Max)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

WINNER: Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Perry Mason (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

How I Met Your Father (Hulu)

WINNER: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

The Bear (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

WINNER: The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Barry (HBO Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

WINNER: The Bear (FX)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor (Disney+)

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Boys (Prime Video)

WINNER: The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

WINNER: Prey (Hulu)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Barry (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

WINNER: The Bear (FX)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO Max)

WINNER: The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

WINNER: Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Andor (Disney+)

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

WINNER: The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

WINNER: Five Days at Memorial: “Day Two” (Apple TV+)

Shadow and Bone: “Rusalye” (Netflix)

Ted Lasso: “Mom City” (Apple TV+)

The Nevers: “It’s a Good Day” (Tubi)

The Umbrella Academy: “Marigold” (Netflix)

Wednesday: “A Murder of Woes” (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

WINNER: Barry (HBO Max)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Tulsa King (Paramount+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

WINNER: The Boys (Prime Video)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Rookie (ABC)

Outstanding Stunt Performance

FBI: Most Wanted: “Black Mirror” – Chad Hessler (CBS)

Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” – Jahnel Curfman, Shannon Beshears and Niko Dalman (Netflix)

Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” – Courtney Schwartz and Michelle Andrea Adams (Netflix)

WINNER: The Mandalorian: “Chapter 24: The Return” – Lateef Crowder, JJ Dashnaw, Paul Darnell and Ryan Ryusaki (Disney+)

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Prey (Hulu)

WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)