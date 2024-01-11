Well, we’ve finally come down to it.

The Television Academy will finally put a bow on the 2023 Emmy season — only four months late. Naturally, the WGA and SAG strikes were much more than just awards show delays. They were about receiving fair wages and having better safeguards against AI. Those are all good and honorable causes, of course. No one is complaining about the delayed 2023 Emmy ceremony (not even me), but there’s no denying that the ceremony feels something like an afterthought at this point.

Still, here we go with Monday’s Emmy Awards. Will Succession cap their series with multiple trophies? Back in September, we all would have said absolutely, but after last weekend’s Creative Arts Awards where The Last of Us led with 8 wins to Succession‘s goose egg, some are thinking The Last of Us sweeps. The White Lotus did surprisingly well, so does that mean it wins a few unexpected trophies Monday night? Or will The Bear emerge victorious over Ted Lasso’s final season? Voting members of the Television Academy did see the hugely popular second season (I presume) before voting in August, but that strategy hasn’t always worked (see Glow or Only Murders In the Building).

These are the questions we’re all asking ourselves ahead of Monday’s Emmy ceremony. Until then, here are Team ADTV’s final predictions for the 2023 Emmy race.