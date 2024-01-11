Tradition requires we send out our dreams and desires to Oscar voters who will have ballots in hand until January 16. This is the time we see things like Frances Fischer out there pushing for a movie or an actress. This time, it’s for Ava DuVernay’s Origin. That’s what she’s hoping to see nominated for something. But what about you, Oscar watchers?

This is your chance to beg for performers or movies or artists to get that coveted Oscar nomination.

I’ll start. Dear Oscar, hear my plea. The race is mostly set with all of the frontrunners. It’s easy to forget that there have been so many great movies that the Oscar race forgot. They will show up on lists later where people will say “how come that didn’t get in for anything?” Such is the case with David Fincher’s The Killer, which is, to my mind, the best film on Netflix’s awards slate. It’s not “Oscar-friendly,” and maybe not “important,” and it’s most certainly not “woke.” But it’s just damned good filmmaking, from the acting to the writing to the directing and the editing, the cinematography and the score. I already know how this story ends. I’ve known it since Oscar season began. You do this long enough, you get to know things. But if I had a dream – that would be it.

Your turn, Oscar watchers! Let it rip.