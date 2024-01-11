2024 Producers Guild Preview and Predictions
Tomorrow, we'll finally get our last piece of the Big Guild puzzle. The PGA is one of the most influential...
Sasha Stone has been around the Oscar scene since 1999. Almost everything on this website is her fault.
Tomorrow, we'll finally get our last piece of the Big Guild puzzle. The PGA is one of the most influential...
Welcome to the 15th annual Breakthrough Performers list, where we spotlight emerging actors poised to become the “Next Big Thing”...
Tomorrow, the ASC will ring with their top five of the year. We didn't have time to run a contest...
Theatrical Feature Film The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film...
Cast in a Motion Picture “American Fiction” “Barbie” “The Color Purple” “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Oppenheimer” Male Actor in...
Much has changed in the industry since I started blogging on the Oscar race. For one thing, we've seen some...
© 2024 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.