THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM NOMINEES

Edward Lachman, ASC for El Conde (Netflix)

Matthew Libatique, ASC, LPS for Maestro (Netflix)

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple TV+)

Robbie Ryan, ISC for Poor Things (Searchlight)

Hoyte van Hoytema, ASC, FSF, NSC for Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Eric Branco for Story Ave. (Kino Lorber)

Krum Rodriguez for Citizen Saint

Warwick Thornton for The New Boy

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR REGULAR SERIES

Ricardo Diaz for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, “The Second Coming” (Max)

Rob C. Givens for Gotham Knights, “Daddy Issues” (CW)

M. David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Four Minutes” (Prime Video)

Cathal Watters, ASC, ISC for Foundation, “In Seldon’s Shadow” (Apple TV+)

Glen Keenan, CSC for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, “Hegemony” (Paramount+)

LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TV

Dan Atherton for Great Expectations, “The Three Keys” (FX)

Sam Chiplin for The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, “Part 1: Black Fire Orchid” (Prime Video)

Ben Kutchins, ASC for Boston Strangler (Hulu)

Igor Martinovic for George and Tammy, “Stand by Your Man” (Showtime)

Jason Oldak for Lessons in Chemistry, “Book of Calvin” (Apple TV+)

Tobias Schliessler, ASC for All the Light We Cannot See, “Episode 2” (Netflix)

EPISODE OF A HALF-HOUR SERIES

Julian Court, BSC for The Diplomat, “The James Bond Clause” (Netflix)

Carl Herse for Barry, “Tricky Legacies” (Max)

Jon Joffin, ASC for Schmigadoon, “Something Real” (Apple TV+)

Blake McClure, ASC for Minx, “I Thought the Bed was Gonna Fly” (Starz)

Andrew Wehde for The Bear, “The Bear” (Hulu)

DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Jeff Hutchens for Murder in Big Horn, “Episode 1” (Showtime)

Curren Sheldon for King Coal

D. Smith for Kokomo City (Magnolia Pictures)

MUSIC VIDEO AWARD

Scott Cunningham, ASC for Gorilla (Performed by Little Simz)

Jon Joffin, ASC for At Home (Performed by Jon Bryant)

Andrey Nikoleav for Tanto (Performed Cassie Marin)

