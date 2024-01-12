After almost 25 years covering the Oscar race, I have never seen a movie more worthy of an awards sweep than Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. This movie should win Picture, Director, Supporting Actor, Screenplay, Editing, Cinematography, Score, and Sound at a minimum. It could also win Actor and Supporting Actress, but only here does it have major challengers. Whether it wins all these or not is the question. But we’re not there yet. We have to get through the nominations first. One of the perplexing and intriguing things about the Oscar race — predicting it and shaping it as we do every year — is why films that deserve to win often don’t.

What held back great movies from winning for most of Oscar history was the basic demographic of the Academy. They’ve always been actors, of course — mostly. But it was that touchy/feely thing about them that prevented movies like Citizen Kane from winning, or Vertigo from even being nominated. It’s what shut out David Fincher from a deserved win for The Social Network or this year from even a nomination for The Killer.

What controls the Academy now is different from the old touchy/feely, but the end result is the same. They aren’t voting so much for people doing good things as they used to. They tend to vote for what moves the needle politically, or have been recently. This year will test that theory as we head into the Oscars.

What happened last year was that the voters finally found a “green light” movie that allowed them to vote for more than the usual, leading to something that kind of looks like a sweep. For instance, in the old days, this is what a sweep looked like:

The only two movies that have gotten anywhere close to these in the modern era of the preferential ballot have been The Hurt Locker in 2009 and last year’s Everything Everywhere All at Once.

As you can see, movies don’t sweep the same way they used to. It’s partly due to voters feeling the need to honor all of the Best Picture contenders. But in 2021 and in 2022, you can see that they really only liked five or six movies, which makes a pretty good case for the Academy to return to five Best Picture contenders.

These awards might have gone the same way if there had been only five, but what’s odd is what happened to the frontrunners. The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, and TAR did not win even a single Oscar.

The question is whether these same voters will feel inclined to honor Oppenheimer with a sweep. A woman directed The Hurt Locker and Everything Everywhere All at Once was intersectional, with the only white character as the villain. Can they find the enthusiasm for a film written, directed by, and largely starring white men? This moment will define who the Oscar voters are and what the Oscars themselves mean.

I have been covering the Oscar race for half my life now, and I’ve always had difficulty finding or explaining their point. Who cares about the Oscars? Almost no one does, and those who do are a shrinking minority, mostly comprised of people who are either in love with the awards or are activists trying to push dogma or politics through art. Rationalizing their importance has become more difficult over time, but it has never been more difficult to justify their existence than it is right now. There was once a time when I believed that the only way they mattered is if they were moving the needle for marginalized groups. I was a fanatic and a true believer that equality and fairness mattered more than awarding high achievement. But that was a long, long time ago before the entire industry was sucked into a “woketopia.”

But I think Oppenheimer’s fate will test the value and importance of both the Oscars and the industry. As it is, the Producers Guild opted for two films from other countries to find the ten best. We have many international readers who see the Oscars as more global, but it says a lot that there aren’t ten films made by the American film industry worth celebrating. This point is less of a factor since both films are worthy entries. I hope we don’t see a shift away from Oppenheimer for the wrong reasons.

Oppenheimer is one of the few films that isn’t rooted in identity. It is a rumination on the invention of the A-Bomb and the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but worrying about nukes isn’t a partisan issue — it’s a people issue, it’s a civilization issue. Beyond that, though, the film is just a masterwork.

The tree needed to be shaken because the Oscars were so white and so male for so long. But now, the pendulum has swung too far in the other direction. With Oppenheimer, there is the chance to pull it back toward the center again, where films can still be honored in a big way just for being great. I guess we’ll see how that will go.

You should immediately notice how closely matched the Globes are with the PGA.

In the era of the preferential ballot, it’s happened only one other time in 2018.

That’s somewhat unusual, and if there is a setup with a Green Book vs. Roma it might be Oppenheimer and The Holdovers. What other movie might threaten Oppenheimer? American Fiction? Barbie?

Meanwhile, now that Anatomy of a Fall is in play, we’re set up for a battle royale in the Original Screenplay category. If we are looking at another 2018, then The Holdovers would need to win Screenplay. Otherwise, Anatomy of a Fall could give some heat to The Holdovers and Past Lives.

I still can’t quite give up on The Color Purple for the Oscar for Best Picture, the main reason being the actors in the Academy could ram it through. Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest are not really driving the acting categories, at least not at the SAGs. The Color Purple has two SAG nominations, Oprah Winfrey, and Steven Spielberg behind it. Will they really shut it out? Maybe. Maybe not. The BAFTA will also put their weight behind The Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall and not The Color Purple. So that could also mean it’s a 10/10 with PGA and Oscar.

The Producers Guild have chosen an even ten nominations every year since 2009. The Oscars have only had a full 10 Best Picture nominations for four of those years.

2009/2010

2021/2022

They’ve never gone 10/10 but that doesn’t mean they won’t this year. Films that have gotten both the Critics Choice and PGA but not the Oscar:

Glass Onion

Babylon

One Night in Miami

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Da 5 Bloods

The Big Sick

Nine

That’s quite a few.

You’re probably safest going for 10/10 since you can’t be certain that either Zone or Anatomy will be the one that drops off.

Here are my predictions for this week. If this goes as planned, you will have a sweep, with Oppenheimer winning a minimum of six, though it could win even more. If voters love a movie, they often vote for it in every category as we saw with, say, Return of the King way back when.

I am hoping they vote for a sweep to show the public that they still care about awarding high achievement. I hope they show the world that they know a three-hour R-rated art movie about a scientist made almost a billion and that these kinds of movies don’t come around very often. I hope they see what they have in Christopher Nolan and what he’s lovingly created with his masterpiece.

I am not going to complain if it goes to The Holdovers, a film I love every bit as much. But I think there’s more at stake this year than just the usual voting for the favorite. This is a moment to stand up for the business, to stand up for the Oscars, to stand up for high achievement in film.

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

The Holdovers

American Fiction

Maestro

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

The Color Purple

Alt: The Zone of Interest, All of Us Strangers

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Alt: Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest; Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Alt: Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon; Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Alt: Annette Bening, Nyad; Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple; Natalie Portman, May December; Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Alt: Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers; Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers; Willem Dafoe, Poor Things; Matt Damon, Oppenheimer

Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Julianne Moore, May December

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Alt: America Ferrara, Barbie

Adapted Screenplay

Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Alt: Barbie, All of Us Strangers

Original Screenplay

The Holdovers

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Barbie

Maestro

Editing

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Barbie

Poor Things

The Holdovers

Cinematography

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

The Zone of Interest

Costumes

Poor Things

Barbie

Maestro

Killers of the Flower Moon

Wonka

Production Design

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

International Feature

The Zone of Interest

20 Days in Mariupol

The Taste of Things

The Teachers’ Lounge

Fallen Leaves

Documentary Feature

American Symphony

20 Days in Mariupol

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Beyond Utopia

Four Daughters

Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (NBR)

The Boy and the Heron (NYFCC)

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Wish

Score

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Barbie

Poor Things

Indiana Jones: The Dial of Destiny

Song

What Was I made For- Barbie

I’m Just Ken- Barbie

Dance the Night – Barbie

Road to Freedom – Rustin

High Life – Flora and Son

Makeup and Hairstyling

Maestro

Ferrari

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things