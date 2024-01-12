Casting Society (CSA) announced today the film nominees for the 39th Artios Awards, which honor the contributions of Casting Professionals in film, television, theatre and commercials. The winners will be revealed on Thursday, March 7, 2024, with celebrations taking place on that day in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in New York City at the Edison Ballroom and in London, England, at a venue to be named.

The film nominees for the 39th Artios Awards are:

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

AIR: Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Sydney Shircliff (Associate Casting Director)

ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET: Francine Maisler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Betsy Fippinger (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)

ASTEROID CITY: Douglas Aibel, Jina Jay (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director)

COCAINE BEAR: Debra Zane, Dylan Jury, Alli Coffey (Location Casting)

WONKA: Nina Gold

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

THE COLOR PURPLE: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly

MAESTRO: Shayna Markowitz, Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON: Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes, Kate Sprance (Associate Casting Director)

OPPENHEIMER: John Papsidera

SALTBURN: Kharmel Cochrane

FEATURE ANIMATION

ELEMENTAL: Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

LEO: Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn

SPIDERMAN: ACROSS THE SPIDERVERSE: Mary Hidalgo

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES, MUTANT MAYHEM: Rich Delia, Adam Richards (Associate Casting Director)

WISH: Grace C. Kim

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

AMERICAN FICTION: Jennifer Euston, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

BOTTOMS: Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Kimberly Ostroy (Associate Casting Director)

THE HOLDOVERS: Susan Shopmaker, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

JOY RIDE: Rich Delia, Kara Eide (Location Casting), Kris Woznesensky (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate Casting Director)

THEATER CAMP: Kristian Charbonier, Bernard Telsey

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

THE IRON CLAW: Susan Shopmaker, Brent Caballero (Location Casting)

MAY DECEMBER: Laura Rosenthal, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Rebecca Carfagna (Location Casting), Kimberly Ostroy (Associate Casting Director)

PAST LIVES: Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel

PRISCILLA: Nicole Daniels, Courtney Bright, John Buchan, Jason Knight

RUSTIN: Avy Kaufman, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Missy Finnell (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director)

FEATURE LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

BIRTH/REBIRTH: Allison Twardziak, Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick

EMILY: Fiona Weir

JULES: Avy Kaufman

MEMORY: Susan Shopmaker

MONICA: Emily Schweber, D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting)

FEATURE MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

THE DONOR PARTY: Anthony J. Kraus

HOW I LEARNED TO FLY: Jessica Sherman

SUMMONING SYLVIA: Steven Tylor O’Connor

WHAT COMES AROUND: Eyde Belasco, Jeff Johnson (Location Casting)

YOUR LUCKY DAY: Jessica Sherman

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

BARBIE: Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant (Associate Casting Director)

THE FLASH: Rich Delia, Kate Ringsell, Adam Richards (Associate Casting Director)

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES: Debra Zane, Dylan Jury, Simone Bär (Location Casting)

REBEL MOON: PART ONE – A CHILD OF FIRE: Kristy Carlson, Jeanette Benzie (Associate Casting Director)

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS: Wittney Horton, additional voice casting by Ruth Lambert and Robert McGee, Eve Streger (Associate Casting Director)

First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honors Casting Professionals in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, television, theatre and commercials. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of the Casting Society.

ABOUT CASTING SOCIETY:

Casting Society was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. Casting Society currently boasts close to 1,200 members. Casting Society casting professionals work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. Casting Society is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals while promoting the image of casting directors and associate casting directors/casting producers worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on Casting Society, please visit CastingSociety.com.