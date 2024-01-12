One of the minor annoyances of this year’s Oscar race is how so many of us in the punditry world built up Fantasia Barrino as the defacto winner before the Oscar race began, only to arrive at this moment, where it’s likely she won’t get in at all. I hope that we can learn a lesson from that. Even if our intentions were good — it is disappointing to people who might trust us. They shouldn’t.

Here is a new video of Fantasia singing Superpower to her younger self. It’s lovely. And yes, she deserves a nomination for The Color Purple.