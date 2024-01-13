Welcome to the 2024 Oscar ballot project. Our streamlined ballot has once again been trimmed to the top 6 categories: Picture, Director, and the four Acting categories.

Dr. Rob brings our attention to two notable anomalies this year:

1) There are 266 films up for picture our of 321 films, one more than what is being reported on other sites. (Many have Dumb Money ineligible, but according to the Oscar site, it is.)

2) 1113 Actors appeared on the Acting Reminder List while 846 Actresses do, for a ratio of approximate 4:3.

As always, we have bumped the front runners up to the top of the ballot menus. The front runner list came directly from AD’s Oscar Tracker.

So, here are the straightforward instructions:

“Imagine you’re an honorary member of the Academy, asked to nominate films and performers in their respective categories. Make your selections accordingly.”

If you change your mind, just submit an updated nomination form. Your last submission in each branch will be used.

2024 Simulated Ballot

Voting will be closed at 10PM (PST) on Tuesday 1/16.