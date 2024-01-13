Last year, there was a notorious “grassroots” campaign for Andrea Riseborough. The celebrities were out in force, namely Frances Fisher, Demi Moore and others to push for their friend. Fisher, in particular, was sending messages saying voters could pick Riseborough because all the other major actresses were “safe.”

Viola and Danielle were “a lock,” she insisted, only to see both of them shut out. No one would have cared if white actresses were shut out, I can promise you that. It was that they were black actresses that caused the uproar, with the Academy changing its rules in an attempt to curb campaigning in the era of social media influencers and massive platforms.

Now, they’re back again, this time in the reverse — perhaps to absolve themselves of the sins from last year, perhaps because they are true believers — this time they’re pushing the star of Ava DuVernay’s Origin, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

What the film didn’t have is a united push by We the Pundits, mainly because we were chasing performances in films that were the best reviewed, winning critics awards, etc. But if we don’t push the performance or the movie it is less likely to earn a spot at, say, the Critics Choice or the Golden Globes. Celebrities, or actors, have decided that it should be recognized and that if pundits aren’t going to do it, they are.

What we do in the Oscar race is probably a little unfair, but advocating for people doesn’t always earn them a spot. The Oscar race is supposed to be about the “best,” and we follow how films are reviewed, how critics judge them and the word of mouth. The critics haven’t been easy on Origin, and its release date is January 19, long after ballots have been turned in. If they can generate enough buzz this weekend they might be able to push Ellis-Taylor into the race, and perhaps even earn an Original Screenplay nomination.

So why would this be something actors only just now started to do, mount their own campaigns? They have felt the power of social media and why not use it? In this case, Origin represents something more than just a movie or just a performance. It is also how they’d like to be seen, as a community that would award a movie like Origin.

Reviews have been mixed, with some people loving the movie and some people not loving it. It has an 80% on Rotten Tomatoes:

So the question can Ellis-Taylor make it in? Let’s look at where we are right now in the Best Actress race, stats-wise:

And this is how it looked last year:

A similar surprise happened the year before, though much more quietly, with Penelope Cruz landing in at the last minute:

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Hudson both lost out to Kristen Stewart for Spencer and Cruz.

Just because we rely on stats and previous nominations, doesn’t necessarily mean the person who lands a spot doesn’t “deserve” it, but when the campaign becomes bigger than the buzz or the performance, it does sometimes overshadow the work, which was the case for Riseborough who took a lot of heat she did not deserve.

Film Twitter is prepared to get behind Ellis-Taylor now, based on the Fisher endorsement (it would be funny if it turned into a regular thing):

What I think happened with Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler is that voters decided to pick Riseborough and choose only one — Davis OR Deadwyler, and that split up their votes enough that neither got in.

Davis had all of the requisite nominations – Globes, SAG, even BAFTA and still missed.

Complicating matters is that Greta Lee for Past Lives and Sandra Huller for Anatomy of a Fall are also pushing through, and they might knock out a name or two, come to that. But if you have all of these high-profile people behind a performance, there’s a pretty good chance it will have an impact.

The problem with this is that Ellis-Taylor might not knock out a white actress. She might knock out, say, LIly Gladstone. Most likely, she knocks out someone like Annette Bening or Margot Robbie, who would be deemed “expendable” to their minds. But it could easily become an unhappy accident, in which case it would remind me of Michael Palin in A Fish Called Wanda who, in trying to bump off an old lady, kills three of her dogs instead, which sends him into an emotional crisis.

So, if Gladstone is the one who drops off, don’t blame me. I warned you. On the other hand, perhaps just mentioning might add an asterisk to Fisher’s missives, as in “*just make sure you also vote for Lily Gladstone or they’ll come for me AGAIN.”

The weakest nominees right now are probably Annette Bening for Nyad and Margot Robbie for Barbie, but that might not be right. One thing is for sure, if Ellis-Taylor does get in, it will be Fisher who gets the credit, for better or worse.