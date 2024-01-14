Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse wins Animated Feature
Dominic Sessa won the Young Actor award for The Holdovers.
BEST PICTURE
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
BEST ACTOR
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
BEST ACTRESS
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
- Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
BEST DIRECTOR
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Samy Burch – May December
Alex Convery – Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
David Hemingson – The Holdovers
Celine Song – Past Lives
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
BEST EDITING
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST COMEDY
American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
BEST SONG
“Dance the Night” – Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom” – Rustin
“This Wish” – Wish
“What Was I Made For” – Barbie
BEST SCORE
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (Binge/ Foxtel)
Loki (Disney+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Succession (Binge/ Foxtel)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (Binge/ Foxtel)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin – Succession (Binge/Foxtel)
Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (Disney+)
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (Binge/Foxtel)
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (Disney+)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (Binge/Foxtel)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (Disney+)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (Binge/Foxtel)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Sarah Snook – Succession (Binge/Foxtel)
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
Barry (Binge/Foxtel)
The Bear (Disney+)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker Face (Stan)
Reservation Dogs (Binge/Foxtel)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (Binge/Foxtel)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader – Barry (Binge/Foxtel)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (Binge/Foxtel)
Drew Tarver – The Other Two (Binge/Foxtel)
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (Disney+)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (Binge/Foxtel)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (Disney+)
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (Binge/Foxtel)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (Binge/Foxtel)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Stan)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (Disney+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Beef (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (Stan, SBS On Demand)
Fellow Travelers (Paramount+)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Love & Death (Binge/Foxtel)
A Murder at the End of the World (Disney+)
A Small Light (Disney+)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Finestkind
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
No One Will Save You (Disney+)
Quiz Lady (Disney+)
Reality
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE
- Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE
- Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE
- Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Paramount+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE
- Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Bargain (Paramount+)
The Glory (Netflix)
The Good Mothers
The Interpreter of Silence (Disney+)
Lupin (Netflix)
Mask Girl (Netflix)
Moving (Disney+)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Bluey (ABC)
Bob’s Burgers (Disney+)
Harley Quinn (Binge/Foxtel)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Young Love (Binge/Foxtel)
BEST TALK SHOW
The Graham Norton Show (BBC)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC US)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (7+)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Binge/Foxtel)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Paramount+)
BES COMEDY SPECIAL
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
John Early: Now More Than Ever
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)
