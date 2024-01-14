Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse wins Animated Feature

Dominic Sessa won the Young Actor award for The Holdovers.

BEST PICTURE

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Samy Burch – May December

Alex Convery – Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Celine Song – Past Lives

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

BEST EDITING

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST COMEDY

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST SONG

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

BEST SCORE

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (Binge/ Foxtel)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (Binge/ Foxtel)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (Binge/ Foxtel)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin – Succession (Binge/Foxtel)

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (Disney+)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (Binge/Foxtel)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (Disney+)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (Binge/Foxtel)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (Disney+)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (Binge/Foxtel)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – Succession (Binge/Foxtel)

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (Disney+)

Barry (Binge/Foxtel)

The Bear (Disney+)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Stan)

Reservation Dogs (Binge/Foxtel)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (Binge/Foxtel)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader – Barry (Binge/Foxtel)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (Binge/Foxtel)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (Binge/Foxtel)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (Disney+)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (Binge/Foxtel)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (Disney+)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (Disney+)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (Binge/Foxtel)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (Binge/Foxtel)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Stan)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (Disney+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (Stan, SBS On Demand)

Fellow Travelers (Paramount+)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (Binge/Foxtel)

A Murder at the End of the World (Disney+)

A Small Light (Disney+)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Finestkind

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

No One Will Save You (Disney+)

Quiz Lady (Disney+)

Reality

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Paramount+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE

Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers

The Interpreter of Silence (Disney+)

Lupin (Netflix)

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Disney+)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey (ABC)

Bob’s Burgers (Disney+)

Harley Quinn (Binge/Foxtel)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (Binge/Foxtel)

BEST TALK SHOW

The Graham Norton Show (BBC)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC US)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (7+)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Binge/Foxtel)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Paramount+)

BES COMEDY SPECIAL

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)

