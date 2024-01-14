The Critics Choice awards will be tonight at 7pm, LIVE from Santa Monica:

The ceremony airs live on the CW at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Cord-cutters can stream the proceedings online via DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

The most important thing about the Critics Choice Awards is that they are happening right before the deadline for Oscar ballots are being turned in on Tuesday. Will that make a difference? Will any of the Academy members watch? The biggest shift I saw with the event was when Jane Campion made a harmless joke at the Critics Choice and it was blown all out of proportion, probably hurting the chances of The Power of the Dog. Although who knows.

But no worries. No pressure or anything.

The Critics Choice are around 600 members (a few of us here at AwardsDaily are voting members). And they essentially reflect the tastes of Rotten Tomatoes and Film Twitter. Do they match the Oscars? Sometimes. Sometimes not.

Here are our predictions:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer — Sasha Stone, Marshall Flores, Ryan Adams

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers — Stone

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer — Flores, Adams

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon — Stone, Flores

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things — that kinky loon Adams

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — Stone, Flores

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things — good lord, Adams, wtf

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers — Stone, Flores, Adams

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Calah Lane, Wonka

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers — Stone, Flores

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator — Adams, making a pure ass of himself

Best Acting Ensemble

Air

Barbie — Adams

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon — Flores

Oppenheimer — Stone

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer — Stone, Flores, Adams

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers — gay & queer & occasionally bi Adams

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction — Stone

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon — Flores

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch, May December

Alex Convery, Air

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie — Stone, Flores

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Celine Song, Past Lives — Adams

Best Cinematography

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Linus Sandgren, Saltburn — Adams

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer — Stone, Flores

Best Production Design

Suzie Davies and Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn

Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, and Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things — Stone, Flores, Adams

Adam Stockhausen and Kris Moran, Asteroid City

Best Editing

William Goldenberg, Air

Nick Houy, Barbie

Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer — Stone, Flores, Adams

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro, Maestro

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie — Flores

Lindy Hemming, Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple

Holly Waddington, Poor Things — Stone, Adams

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates and David Crossman, Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro — Stone, Flores, Adams

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator — Adams

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer — Stone, Flores

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

American Fiction

Barbie — Flores

Bottoms

The Holdovers — Stone

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things — Adams

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron — Adams

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Stone, Flores

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall — Stone

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things — Adams

The Zone of Interest — Flores

Best Song

“Dance the Night,” Barbie

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie — Stone, Adams

“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin

“This Wish,” Wish

“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie — Flores

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer — Stone, Flores

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon — Adams

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie