The Critics Choice awards will be tonight at 7pm, LIVE from Santa Monica:
The ceremony airs live on the CW at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Cord-cutters can stream the proceedings online via DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or Hulu + Live TV.
The most important thing about the Critics Choice Awards is that they are happening right before the deadline for Oscar ballots are being turned in on Tuesday. Will that make a difference? Will any of the Academy members watch? The biggest shift I saw with the event was when Jane Campion made a harmless joke at the Critics Choice and it was blown all out of proportion, probably hurting the chances of The Power of the Dog. Although who knows.
But no worries. No pressure or anything.
The Critics Choice are around 600 members (a few of us here at AwardsDaily are voting members). And they essentially reflect the tastes of Rotten Tomatoes and Film Twitter. Do they match the Oscars? Sometimes. Sometimes not.
Here are our predictions:
Best Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer — Sasha Stone, Marshall Flores, Ryan Adams
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers — Stone
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer — Flores, Adams
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon — Stone, Flores
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things — that kinky loon Adams
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — Stone, Flores
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things — good lord, Adams, wtf
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers — Stone, Flores, Adams
Best Young Actor/Actress
Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
Calah Lane, Wonka
Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers — Stone, Flores
Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator — Adams, making a pure ass of himself
Best Acting Ensemble
Air
Barbie — Adams
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon — Flores
Oppenheimer — Stone
Best Director
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer — Stone, Flores, Adams
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Adapted Screenplay
Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers — gay & queer & occasionally bi Adams
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction — Stone
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon — Flores
Best Original Screenplay
Samy Burch, May December
Alex Convery, Air
Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie — Stone, Flores
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Celine Song, Past Lives — Adams
Best Cinematography
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Linus Sandgren, Saltburn — Adams
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer — Stone, Flores
Best Production Design
Suzie Davies and Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, and Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things — Stone, Flores, Adams
Adam Stockhausen and Kris Moran, Asteroid City
Best Editing
William Goldenberg, Air
Nick Houy, Barbie
Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer — Stone, Flores, Adams
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro, Maestro
Best Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran, Barbie — Flores
Lindy Hemming, Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple
Holly Waddington, Poor Things — Stone, Adams
Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates and David Crossman, Napoleon
Best Hair and Makeup
Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro — Stone, Flores, Adams
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Best Visual Effects
The Creator — Adams
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer — Stone, Flores
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Comedy
American Fiction
Barbie — Flores
Bottoms
The Holdovers — Stone
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things — Adams
Best Animated Film
The Boy and the Heron — Adams
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Stone, Flores
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Best Foreign Language Film
Anatomy of a Fall — Stone
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things — Adams
The Zone of Interest — Flores
Best Song
“Dance the Night,” Barbie
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie — Stone, Adams
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin
“This Wish,” Wish
“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie — Flores
Best Score
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer — Stone, Flores
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon — Adams
Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie