The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) announced today the winners of the 15th annual AAFCA Awards honoring outstanding achievement in film and the organization’s selections for their top ten films of the year.

Winners will be celebrated at the 15th Annual AAFCA Awards on February 21st at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. The announcement was made by AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “It’s become a tradition to announce our winners on MLK Day,” stated Robertson. “And what a great year for cinema showcasing the vibrant tapestry of Black storytelling, where diversity is not a trend, but an imperative. This year’s winners have inspired, challenged, and moved us and we are delighted to celebrate them and their cultural impact.”

AAFCA’s Top 10 Films list and the winners of the 15th Annual AAFCA Awards are:

AAFCA’S TOP 10 FILMS OF THE YEAR

American Fiction Origin The Color Purple Oppenheimer Past Lives Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Poor Things Anatomy of a Fall Killers of the Flower Moon Barbie

WINNERS | 15TH ANNUAL AAFCA AWARDS

Best Drama: Origin

Best Comedy: American Fiction

Best Musical: The Color Purple

Best Director: Ava DuVernay (Origin)

Best Screenplay: American Fiction

Best Actor: Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Best Actress: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Origin)

Best Supporting Actor: Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Best Supporting Actress: *TIE* Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Best Ensemble: The Color Purple

Breakout Performance: Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Emerging Filmmaker: Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)

Best Independent Feature: A Thousand and One

Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary: Stamped From The Beginning

Best Music: The Color Purple

Best International Film: Io Capitano

Best Short Film: The After

Winners were voted on by all of AAFCA’s 100+ members. Honorary awards recognizing exceptional achievements behind-the-camera and from the executive suites will be announced in February.

The sponsors for the 15th annual AAFCA Awards include Nissan, Comcast, Morgan Stanley, Meta and Diageo.

