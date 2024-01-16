Well folks, to quote Iggy Pop, it will all be over soon. Now is your chance to put your predicting skills to the test. How well do you know Oscar voters? Nominations will be announced one week from today. We will find out the horrible and the miserable, the ridiculous and the sublime, the sorrow and the pity. Thanks to Marshall for tabulating and building the contest form. And with no further ado, do your worst.

