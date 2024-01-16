Thanks to Steve Pond at The Wrap for these:

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation

Rick and Morty: “Unmortricken”

Star Trek Lower Decks: “Old Friends, New Planets”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: “Faster”

Star Wars: Visions: “The Pit”

Transformers: Earthspark: “Security Protocols”

Young Jedi Adventures: “The Young Jedi/Yoda’s Mission”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR

All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4

Succession: “Connor’s Wedding”

Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell”

The Crown: “Ritz”

The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley

Ahsoka: “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”

All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4

The Continental: From the World of John Wick: “Theatre of Pain”

Loki: “Glorious Purpose”

Star Trek: Picard: “The Last Generation”

The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 1: “When the Bough Breaks”

Barry: “wow”

Beef: “The Great Fabricator”

The Bear: “Fishes”

The Mandalorian: “The Return”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Elemental

Migration

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

32 Sounds

American Symphony

Mourning In Lod

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Anatomy of a Fall

The Zone of Interest

Godzilla Minus One

Society of the Snow

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Gran Turismo

Ferrari

John Wick Chapter 4

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

The Killer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation

Blue Eye Samurai: “All Evil Dreams and Angry Words”

Blue Eye Samurai: “Hammerscale”

Justice League: “Warworld”

The Monkey King

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary

100 Foot Wave: “Lost at Sea”

David Attenborough’s Conquest of The Skies

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Over the Limit”

Our Planet II: “Chapter 3: The Next Generation”

Waco: American Apocalypse “In the Beginning…”

World War II: From the Front Lines: “Turning Point”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Publish or Perish

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form

Daisy Jones and the Six: “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”

Fargo: “The Tiger”

Loki: “Glorious Purpose”

The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Susan”

Ted Lasso: “Sunflowers”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form

Beef: “The Great Fabricator”

Dave: “Met Gala”

Only Murders in the Building: “Opening Night”

The Bear: “Fishes”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary

American Symphony

Pianoforte

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

WHAM!

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture

Barbie

Creed III

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Wonka

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR

Alan Wake 2

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music

Alan Wake 2

Diablo IV

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley

Alan Wake 2

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Buyers Beware, Savannah College of Art & Design

Canary, Chapman University

Dive, National Film & Television School

From The Top, National Film & Television School

Gossip, National Film & Television School

Heimen, Amsterdam University of the Arts

The Tornado Outside, National Film & Television School

Tree of Many Faces, National Film & Television School