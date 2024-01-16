Thanks to Steve Pond at The Wrap for these:
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation
Rick and Morty: “Unmortricken”
Star Trek Lower Decks: “Old Friends, New Planets”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: “Faster”
Star Wars: Visions: “The Pit”
Transformers: Earthspark: “Security Protocols”
Young Jedi Adventures: “The Young Jedi/Yoda’s Mission”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR
All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4
Succession: “Connor’s Wedding”
Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell”
The Crown: “Ritz”
The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley
Ahsoka: “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”
All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4
The Continental: From the World of John Wick: “Theatre of Pain”
Loki: “Glorious Purpose”
Star Trek: Picard: “The Last Generation”
The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form
American Horror Story: Delicate Part 1: “When the Bough Breaks”
Barry: “wow”
Beef: “The Great Fabricator”
The Bear: “Fishes”
The Mandalorian: “The Return”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Elemental
Migration
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
32 Sounds
American Symphony
Mourning In Lod
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
Anatomy of a Fall
The Zone of Interest
Godzilla Minus One
Society of the Snow
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
Gran Turismo
Ferrari
John Wick Chapter 4
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
The Killer
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation
Blue Eye Samurai: “All Evil Dreams and Angry Words”
Blue Eye Samurai: “Hammerscale”
Justice League: “Warworld”
The Monkey King
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary
100 Foot Wave: “Lost at Sea”
David Attenborough’s Conquest of The Skies
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Over the Limit”
Our Planet II: “Chapter 3: The Next Generation”
Waco: American Apocalypse “In the Beginning…”
World War II: From the Front Lines: “Turning Point”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature
Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Publish or Perish
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form
Daisy Jones and the Six: “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”
Fargo: “The Tiger”
Loki: “Glorious Purpose”
The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Susan”
Ted Lasso: “Sunflowers”
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Beef: “The Great Fabricator”
Dave: “Met Gala”
Only Murders in the Building: “Opening Night”
The Bear: “Fishes”
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary
American Symphony
Pianoforte
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
WHAM!
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture
Barbie
Creed III
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Wonka
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR
Alan Wake 2
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music
Alan Wake 2
Diablo IV
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley
Alan Wake 2
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Buyers Beware, Savannah College of Art & Design
Canary, Chapman University
Dive, National Film & Television School
From The Top, National Film & Television School
Gossip, National Film & Television School
Heimen, Amsterdam University of the Arts
The Tornado Outside, National Film & Television School
Tree of Many Faces, National Film & Television School