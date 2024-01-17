Been running a bit behind with tabulating the contest results (if you are a recent winner and have not heard back yet after contacting us, please try again), but finally caught up to last weeks’s trio of SAG, DGA, and PGA nominations. We’ve had to institute an additional tiebreaker going forward — date/time of entry submission, i.e., the earliest submission will win if all other tiebreakers do not result in a sole winner.

First, the PGA: 18 entrants scored a very impressive 14/15, but one person did the immaculate feat of getting a perfect 15/15 score. Congratulations to Aam Mundari!

In the DGA contest, we had three people with the top score of 12/15: Sy Mattina, Richard Ross, and Esteban Ruiz. However, Esteban had the earliest submission of the three, so he is the overall winner.

Finally, in the SAG contest we initially had eight people with the high score of 21/25. The initial tiebreaker (predicting the Stunt Ensemble nominees) whittled that down to these five:

Monty Boxer

Greg Feasel

Lance Holzer

Scott Kernan

Eric Roller

Of these five, Scott was the very first entrant in the contest — therefore he gets the prize.

Congratulations to Aam, Esteban, and Scott, and to all of our many runners-up as well!

If you have any questions about your scores in these three contests, please contact me directly. Thanks!