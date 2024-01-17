Here are the nominees for this year’s USC Scripter Awards, which honors the screenwriters and the authors of the best adapted screenplays in film and TV. Winners will be announced on March 2.

Film:

“American Fiction” (Amazon MGM Studios) — Cord Jefferson (based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures) — Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese (based on the nonfiction book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) — Christopher Nolan (based on the nonfiction book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin)

“Origin” (Neon) — Ava DuVernay (based on the nonfiction book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures) — Tony McNamara (based on the novel “Poor Things” by Alasdair Gray)

TV:

“The Crown” (Netflix) — Peter Morgan for the episode “Sleep, Dearie Sleep” (based on the stage play “The Audience”)

“Daisy Jones and the Six” (Prime Video) — Scott Neustadter for the episode “Fire” (based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid)

“The Last of Us” (Max) — Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for the episode “Long, Long Time” (based on the video game by Neil Druckmann and Naughty Dog)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+) — Will Smith for the episode “Negotiating with Tigers” (based on the novel “Real Tigers” by Mick Herron)

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (Max) — Max Borenstein, Rodney Barnes and Jim Hecht for the episode “The New World” (based on the nonfiction work “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s” by Jeff Pearlman)