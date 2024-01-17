The AARP released its “Movies for Grownups” awards. They gave Killers of the Flower Moon Best Picture. Here is their history for Best Picture:

2001 – Lantana (A Beautiful Mind)

2002 – About Schmidt (Chicago – not nominated)

2003 – Mystic River (ROTK – not nominated)

2004 – Ray (Million Dollar Baby – not nominated)

2005 – Capote (Crash)

2006 – Last King of Scotland (The Departed – not nominated)

2007 – The Savages (No Country for Old Men – not nominated)

2008 – Frost/Nixon (Slumdog Millionaire – not nominated)

2009 – Invictus (The Hurt Locker – not nominated)

2010 – The King’s Speech

2011 – The Descendents (The Artist)

2012 – The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (Argo – not nominated)

2013 – 12 Years a Slave

2014 – The Theory of Everything (Birdman)

2015 – Spotlight

1016 – Loving (Moonlight – not nominated)

2017 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi (The Shape of Water)

2018 – Green Book

2019 – The Irishman (Parasite – not nominated)

2020 – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Nomadland)

2021 – Belfast (CODA – not nominated)

2022 – Top Gun Maverick (EEAAO)

Not exactly a major precursor, but somewhat interesting. Here are their awards:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups:

Winner: Killers of the Flower Moon

Nominees: Barbie, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, and Oppenheimer.

Best Actress:

Winner: Annette Bening (Nyad)

Nominees: Annette Bening (Nyad), Juliette Binoche (The Taste of Things), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Origin), Helen Mirren (Golda), and Julia Roberts (Leave the World Behind).

Best Actor:

Winner: Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Nominees: Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Anthony Hopkins (Freud’s Last Session), and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

Best Supporting Actress:

Winner: Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Nominees: Viola Davis (Air), Jodie Foster (Nyad), Taraji P. Henson (The Color Purple), Julianne Moore (May December), and Leslie Uggams (American Fiction).

Best Supporting Actor:

Winner: Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Nominees: Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Colman Domingo (The Color Purple), Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

Best Director:

Winner: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Nominees: Ben Affleck (Air), Michael Mann (Ferrari), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Alexander Payne (The Holdovers), and Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Best Screenwriter:

Winner: Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

Nominees: Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig (Barbie), David Hemingson (The Holdovers), Tony McNamara (Poor Things), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) and Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Best Ensemble:

Winner: The Color Purple

Nominees: American Fiction, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, and Rustin.

Best Actress (TV):

Winner: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Nominees: Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Jennifer Garner (The Last Thing He Told Me), Imelda Staunton (The Crown), and Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building).

Best Actor (TV):

Winner: Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Nominees: Brian Cox (Succession), Bryan Cranston (Your Honor), Oliver Platt (The Bear), Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat), and Henry Winkler (Barry).

Best TV Movie/Series or Limited Series:

Winner: Succession

Nominees: The Bear, Fargo, Only Murders in the Building, Succession, and The White Lotus.

Best Reality TV Series:

Winner: The Golden Bachelor

Nominees: The Amazing Race, America’s Got Talent, The Golden Bachelor, Jury Duty, and The Voice.

Best Intergenerational Film:

Winner: The Holdovers

Nominees: American Fiction, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Holdovers, Leave the World Behind, and Poor Things.

Best Time Capsule:

Winner: Maestro

Nominees: Ferrari, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Priscilla, and Rustin.

Best Documentary:

Winner: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Nominees: Invisible Beauty, Judy Blume Forever, The Lost Weekend, The Pigeon Tunnel, and Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Best Foreign Film:

Winner: The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Nominees: Amerikatsi (Armenia), Perfect Days (Japan), Radical (Mexico), The Taste of Things (France), and The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom).