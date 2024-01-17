Here are the Online Critics Award Nominations:
Best Picture:
Anatomy of a Fall
Asteroid City
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
May December
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature:
The Boy and the Heron
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Best Director:
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
Best Actor:
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Actress:
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor:
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress:
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Rachel McAdams – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Julianne Moore – May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Original Screenplay:
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay:
American Fiction
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Editing:
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Cinematography:
Asteroid City
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Score:
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Zone of Interest
Best Production Design:
Asteroid City
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Costume Design:
Asteroid City
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Visual Effects:
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Feature Debut:
Raven Jackson – All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou – Talk to Me
A.V. Rockwell – A Thousand and One
Celine Song – Past Lives
Best Film Not in the English Language:
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
The Zone of Interest
Best Documentary:
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Kokomo City
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Total Nominations by Title
12 – Oppenheimer
11 – Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things
9 – Barbie
5 – Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives
4 – Asteroid City, The Holdovers, May December, The Zone of Interest
3 – American Fiction
2 – Godzilla Minus One, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
1 – 20 Days in Mariupol, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, All of Us Strangers, American Symphony, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Beyond Utopia, The Boy and the Heron, The Color Purple, The Creator, Fallen Leaves, Kokomo City, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Nimona, Perfect Days, Robot Dreams, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Talk to Me, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, A Thousand and One
About the Online Film Critics Society
Founded in 1997, the Online Film Critics Society (OFCS) is a professional association for online film journalists, historians, and scholars with a mission to further the growth of an informed film audience, to promote awareness of the Internet as a source of news and commentary, to provide a forum for the OFCS members to communicate and discuss ideas about journalism and cinema, and to encourage a high standard of journalism across the online media. The OFCS consists of nearly 300 members around the world; nearly one third of the organization’s membership are based outside of the United States. The Online Film Critics Society explores the nature of film from historical, sociological, political, emotional, technical, and other perspectives and appreciates film as a medium for art and a mode of entertainment. Learn more at www.ofcs.org.
