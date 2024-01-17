Here are the Online Critics Award Nominations:

Best Picture:

Anatomy of a Fall

Asteroid City

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

May December

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature:

The Boy and the Heron

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Best Director:

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Best Actor:

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actress:

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor:

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress:

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Rachel McAdams – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Julianne Moore – May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay:

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay:

American Fiction

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Editing:

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Cinematography:

Asteroid City

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Score:

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design:

Asteroid City

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Costume Design:

Asteroid City

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Feature Debut:

Raven Jackson – All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou – Talk to Me

A.V. Rockwell – A Thousand and One

Celine Song – Past Lives

Best Film Not in the English Language:

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary:

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Kokomo City

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Total Nominations by Title

12 – Oppenheimer

11 – Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things

9 – Barbie

5 – Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives

4 – Asteroid City, The Holdovers, May December, The Zone of Interest

3 – American Fiction

2 – Godzilla Minus One, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

1 – 20 Days in Mariupol, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, All of Us Strangers, American Symphony, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Beyond Utopia, The Boy and the Heron, The Color Purple, The Creator, Fallen Leaves, Kokomo City, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Nimona, Perfect Days, Robot Dreams, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Talk to Me, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, A Thousand and One

About the Online Film Critics Society

Founded in 1997, the Online Film Critics Society (OFCS) is a professional association for online film journalists, historians, and scholars with a mission to further the growth of an informed film audience, to promote awareness of the Internet as a source of news and commentary, to provide a forum for the OFCS members to communicate and discuss ideas about journalism and cinema, and to encourage a high standard of journalism across the online media. The OFCS consists of nearly 300 members around the world; nearly one third of the organization’s membership are based outside of the United States. The Online Film Critics Society explores the nature of film from historical, sociological, political, emotional, technical, and other perspectives and appreciates film as a medium for art and a mode of entertainment. Learn more at www.ofcs.org.

###