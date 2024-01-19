We’re heading into an unusual Oscar race, at least if recent history is to be considered. Since 2020, or even before that, the Academy and the industry overall have been attempting to boost those deemed marginalized: women, people of color, etc. And in so doing, they have sidelined films by white men. It’s okay if one of the directing team is white — as we saw with last year’s big winner — but the long history of Best Picture and Best Director being dominated by men seemed like a thing of the past, or at least as long as the mass hysteria ripped through the town.

At any rate, this year it looks like two films are rising to the top, and it’s not Barbenheimer, as I assumed it would be for months now. No, it’s Oppenheimer and The Holdovers, which are two great movies but represent two very different kinds of films. We’re setting ourselves up for a situation that could look like years in the past where a movie strong on tech and a visionary director (Gravity, The Revenant, La La Land, Avatar, Roma) loses to an intimate character drama (12 Years a Slave, Spotlight, Moonlight, The Hurt Locker, Green Book).

What makes it slightly unusual is that The Holdovers was written by, directed by, and mostly stars white men. This is unheard post-Great-Awokening (2020), yet here we are, defying recent history. Now, most people (on the Left) would balk at this discussion — poor white men, they would say. They aren’t the ones who need to be winning awards, they would think. And yet, turning film awards, and Hollywood in general, into a kind of social service to right the wrongs of society has all but destroyed its value in American culture except in the ways the Woketopians want. Make change, make history, etc.

Currently, there isn’t another movie that can unseat either of those two. Oppenheimer is the clear frontrunner and its win would have to be unprecedented in this era. Movies like that do not win Best Picture. Movies that win Best Picture usually win a small amount of Oscars, the average being three or four. But here, we have a situation where Oppenheimer is going to charge into the race with lots of nominations and will join Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie, and maybe Poor Things with 10, 11, 12, or maybe 13 Oscar nominations.

We are headed into uncharted territory with the state of things. On the one hand, Hollywood is collapsing. The box office is dying and the broader public is tuning out an industry that has become too insular, too concerned with its own utopian diorama to produce genuinely great movies, not like they used to. But here we have bonafide hits with Barbie and Oppenheimer, and with The Holdovers we have a good old fashioned movie that is well-written and delivers the kind of necessary catharsis we turn to the cinema for in the first place.

This would be a good year to just have five Best Picture contenders. But we have ten. So let’s see how they might fill it.

These predictions are based on a combination of factors, the above-mentioned sea change in voting is just one of them. I’m also looking for signs of a pendulum shift which may or may not be reflected on Tuesday.

I will probably change a few of these around in the coming days.

Predictions for the 96th Academy Awards Nominations

The Producers Guild always misses at one, especially in the era of the expanded ballot. What makes the difference? DNA — specifically, the actors and BAFTA voters in the Academy. That both Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall made it in to the PGA is compelling. You might pick those two and then drop something else. Last year, the two films that got into Best Picture that weren’t on the PGA list were BAFTA nominees: All Quiet on the Western Front and Triangle of Sadness. The same thing happened in 2020 when The Father got in but wasn’t on the PGA. However, this year, like last year, the Oscars have an even 10 nominees, instead of a random number. Maybe that matters, maybe it doesn’t. But if we look at 2009 and 2010, two years where they also had an even 10, Winter’s Bone and The Blind Side got in, where Invictus and The Town were left off. How to make that call? I do not know.

Nearly every single pundit at Gold Derby is going with the PGA 10. So if you get that right, you’ll be joined by many other people, including Erik Anderson at AwardsWatch. I feel there is a bit of a last-minute push for Ava DuVernay’s Origin, which could cut into The Color Purple some, but I’m still going with it based on the acting branch. I guess we’ll see.

You have to go with your gut or go with the PGA10 and miss one. Or two. Here are mine:

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

The Holdovers

American Fiction

Maestro

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

The Color Purple

Alt: The Zone of Interest, All of Us Strangers

Here are the charts — click them to see a larger image.

Best Director

Here, I will go with the DGA Five, even if I know that it’s likely not to match.

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Alt: Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest; Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Alt: Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon; Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Alt: Annette Bening, Nyad; Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall; Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin

Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Alt: Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things ; Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers; Willem Dafoe, Poor Things; Matt Damon, Oppenheimer

Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Penelope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Alt: America Ferrara, Barbie; Julianne Moore, May December

Adapted Screenplay

Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Barbie

Alt: The Zone of Interest, All of Us Strangers

Original Screenplay

The Holdovers

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Maestro

May December

Editing

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Barbie

Poor Things

The Holdovers

Cinematography

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

The Zone of Interest

Costumes

Poor Things

Barbie

Maestro

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Production Design

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

International Feature

The Zone of Interest

20 Days in Mariupol

The Taste of Things

The Teachers’ Lounge

Fallen Leaves

Documentary Feature

American Symphony

20 Days in Mariupol

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Beyond Utopia

Four Daughters

Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Wish

Score

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Zone of Interest

Poor Things

Indiana Jones: The Dial of Destiny

Song

What Was I made For — Barbie

I’m Just Ken — Barbie

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot

Road to Freedom – Rustin

High Life – Flora and Son

Makeup and Hairstyling

Maestro

Ferrari

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

Oppenheimer

Maestro

Killers of the Flower Moon

Ferrari

The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3

The Creator

Poor Things

Godzilla Minus One

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

